Who Are New Zealand’s 19 New King’s Counsel

In 2024, following a one-year break, 19 lawyers have been elevated to the rank of King’s Counsel, including seven women and including the lawyer who represented former Justice Minister Kiri Allan in her drunk driving conviction, academics and public law and environmental law specialists.
The previous year saw only one appointment to KC – Judith Collins upon becoming Attorney-General – with no regular selection process.
The announcement of the elevations noted that the senior bar has also been reduced in number by retirements with some existing silks being appointed to the bench, creating additional opportunities for experienced lawyers to be recognised. The appointments this year came from a pool of 110 candidates and was significantly more than the 10 appointments made in 2022.
Wendy Aldred
Pubic law, Tribunals, Litigation
Wendy Aldred has been at the bar since 2007 and specialises in public and constitutional law with an LLB (Hons) from the University of Canterbury (1973), an LLM from the University of British Columbia (1982), and an LLD from the University of Canterbury (2003).
She was a Professor of Law at the University of Canterbury in 2001 and has an extensive academic output, including “Joseph on Constitutional and Administrative Law” (5th ed, 2021), and contributions to law reform. She works from Stout Street Chambers.
Douglas Ewen
Crime, Human Rights
Douglas Ewen has a mixed civil/criminal practice, focusing on human rights law and the treatment of prisoners and detainees. He obtained his LLB from the University of Waikato in 1996 and became a barrister sole the same year.
Practising from Brandon Chambers he is involved in projects supporting litigants with their pleadings and encourages collaboration between criminal and civil practitioners in human rights cases.
Katherine Anderson
Public Law, regulatory litigation
A former member of LawFuel’s Power List when working at Auckland Council, she specialises in public law, regulatory, and commercial litigation.
With an LLB from the University of Canterbury (1994) and an LLM from Victoria University of Wellington (1995) she was admitted to the bar in 1995 and to the UK bar in 2001. She worked for law firms in Wellington and London before joining the Crown Law Office in 2003. She became a barrister sole in 2007.
Sarah Armstrong
Litigation
A Russell McVeagh partner for 12 years, where she spent time heading the firm’s national litigation group, Sarah Armstrong specialises in commercial litigation, handling a broad range of commercial, banking, financial and related litigation and arbitration and is at Shortland Chambers.
Earning her LLB (Hons) from the University of Auckland in 1995 and was admitted to the bar in 1996 and was admitted to the bar in England and Wales in 2002. She worked at Bell Gully, Hogan Lovells in England.
Philip Joseph
Academic, Public law
A leading legal academic with a global reputation in public and constitutional law, Professor Joseph’s obtained his LLB (Hons) from UC in 1973, followed by an LLM from the University of British Columbia in 1982, and an LLD from UC in 2003.
As a consultant to Russell McVeagh he has been advisor to government departments, parliamentary select committees and corporate and private clients.
He was admitted to the bar in 1974, and appointed Professor of Law at UC in 2001. His works, including “Joseph on Constitutional and Administrative Law” (5th ed, 2021). Outside of academia, he has served as a barrister.
Sally Gepp
Resource Management, environment law
Nelson-based Sally Gepp also specializes in resource management, public and administrative, and environmental law. She fronted the legal battle against the proposed Ruataniwha Dam in Ruahine Forest Park when representing Forest & Bird where she claimed the Department of Conservation is failing in its obligation to protect New Zealand’s natural assets.
She obtained her LLB (Hons) from the University of Otago in 2002 and an LLM (Distinction) from Victoria University of Wellington. Admitted to the bar in 2003, she has practiced in both New Zealand and the UK.
She has served as an in-house lawyer for the Royal Forest and Bird Protection Society of New Zealand from 2010 to 2019 and became a barrister sole in 2019. She is an Adjunct Lecturer at Victoria University of Wellington (2024).
Daniel Kalderimis
International disputes and litigation
Daniel Kalderimis hit the LawFuel lens when he entered the Power List as a major cross-border disputes expert. With expertise in international law and cross-jurisdictional issues. He holds an LLB (Hons) from Victoria University of Wellington (1999) and an LLM from Columbia University. Maintaining a low-key image he nonetheless has handled some high profile issues, including providing an opinion regarding the sanctioning by the United States of a New Zealand-born director of a Russian-owned bank, resulting in a lawsuit against senior White House officials.
Admitted to the bar in New Zealand in 1999, and later in the US and UK, he was a partner at Chapman Tripp from 2011 to 2020 before becoming a barrister sole in late 2020 working with Thorndon Chambers. He is an adjunct lecturer in civil procedure and advocacy at Victoria University.
Zane Kennedy
Litigation
Former MinterEllisonRuddWatts partner Zane Kennedy graduated with an LLB (Hons) from the University of Auckland in 1992 and was admitted to the bar in 1993.
He joined the independent bar in 2019, as one of the founding members of Mills Lane Chambers. He is also a faculty member for the New Zealand Law Society Litigation Skills programme.
Alanya Limmer
Resource Management
Alanya Limmer currently acts and advises on all aspects of the Resource Management Act (RMA) including large-scale resource consent applications.
She graduated with an LLB from the University of Canterbury in 2000 and also holds a degree in science. She was admitted to the bar in 2001. Before joining Bridgeside Chambers in 2020, she had most recently been a partner with Buddle Findlay, and Tavendale and Partners before that. She regularly delivers seminars and presentations on the RMA and is a Faculty Member for the NZLS Litigation Skills course.
Philip Shamy
Criminal Law
Philip Shamy has a particular focus on criminal defence work including the recent Angela Blackmoore murder trial, but he also has extensive experience in civil and family litigation. He graduated with an LLB from the University of Canterbury in 1984 and was admitted to the bar in 1985.
His professional experience includes roles with several Christchurch firms, including 20 years as a partner at Raymond Donnelly before joining Bridgeside Chambers in 2014. Mr Shamy is committed to the mentoring and support of young lawyers and provides pro bono advice through the Citizens Advice Bureau.
Todd Simmonds
Criminal Law
Todd Simmonds joined the bar in 2004 and having worked previously as a senior prosecutor at Meredith Connell prior to becoming a barrister. He specialises in criminal and regulatory litigation, appearing regularly as both defence and prosecution counsel.
He graduated with an LLB from Victoria University of Wellington in 1989 and was admitted to the bar in 1990. He is a member of the Crown Solicitor’s panel, the Serious Fraud Office panel and the New Zealand Defence Force court-martial panel.
Kelly Quinn
Commercial and Construction Litigation
Former Simpson Grierson lawyer and criminal prosecutor Kelly Quinn specializes in commercial and construction law working from Bankside Chambers and has generated a reputation as a leader in the construction disputes arena. Admitted to the bar in 1993 and holds with an LLB and LLM (Hons) degrees from the University of Auckland he practised in Hong Kong from 1997-2005 and worked on construction disputes in Hong Kong, India, Japan, China, Vietnam, Thailand and New Zealand.before returning to New Zealand.
He is a member of the Diversity and Inclusion Committee for the Bar Association, a Fellow (Arbitration) of AMINZ, and regularly publishes and presents on construction law issues.
Christopher Stevenson
Criminal Law
Chris Stevenson is a defense barrister specializing in trial and appellate advocacy. He most recently represented former MP and Justice Minister Kiri Allan in the charges following her drink-driving crash in Wellington.
He holds an LLB and BA from the University of Otago (1996) and was admitted to the bar in 1998. A barrister sole since 2003 and founded Pipitea Chambers in 2016. He is the founder of Te Matakahi, New Zealand Defence Lawyers Association, and is involved in criminal justice law reform. He is also a long-serving international member of the American Defence Lawyers Association, and has presented on behalf of the New Zealand Law Society on topics from conducting appeals to propensity and youth facing trial.
Robert Stewart
Litigation
Defamation specialist Robert Stewart is a former partner of Wellington firm Izard Weston with an extensive background in media and defamation work, working regularly with Stuff media. A barrister since 2018 working from Shortland Chambers he has a diverse civil and commercial litigation practice.
He earned his LLB from the University of Canterbury and was admitted to the bar in May 1991. Robert became a partner at Izard Weston in 1998. He has worked in two London-based firms before returning to New Zealand.
Nura Taefi
Civil and commercial litigation
Nura Taefi belongs to Shortland Chambers and specializes in broad civil litigation practice, including commercial law, relationship property, trusts, intellectual property, employment, and human rights. She holds a BA/LLB from the University of Auckland and an LLM (Distinction) from University College London.
Admitted to the bar in 2009, she worked as a solicitor at Kensington Swan (now Dentons) for three years before joining the independent bar in 2012.
She became a barrister sole in 2015 and carries out independent investigations and reviews.
Anne Toohey
Criminal and Civil Litigation
Anne Toohey at Canterbury Chambers worked as a prosecutor with Raymond Donnelly and later as Crown Counsel handling criminal and civil law.
She specialises in public, civil, employment, and criminal law. She holds an LLB (Hons) from the University of Otago. Admitted to the bar in 1996 she became a barrister sole in 2014. Anne is a Serious Fraud Office Panel Prosecutor and provides training to Police and departmental prosecutors. She is currently acting as senior counsel for the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care.
Garry Williams
Civil and appellate litigation
Garry Williams specialises in intellectual property, media, and entertainment litigation, as well as a broad range of commercial disputes. He has an LLB from the University of Canterbury (1992) and was admitted to the bar in New Zealand in 1992 and as a Solicitor of the Supreme Court of England and Wales in 1998. He spent 11 years at Bell Gully before joining the independent bar in 2014.
He is a member of Richmond Chambers in Auckland and has published the New Zealand Copyright Reports and numerous articles.
Samuel Wimsett
Criminal law
Samuel Wimsett is a barrister acting primarily in criminal, criminal proceeds and professional/sports disciplinary litigation.
He graduated with an LLB from the University of Canterbury in 2003 and was admitted to the bar the same year. He has been a barrister sole since 2012, following private practice roles including at Gibson Sheat and Meredith Connell. Practising from City Chambers, he is a criminal and civil legal aid provider and member of several legal assistance panels, including for the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in State Care.