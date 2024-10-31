Meredith Connell welcomes new local government partner

Meredith Connell (MC) has announced that leading local government specialist, Nathan Speir, will be returning to MC and joining the partnership.
Nathan Speir is one of Aotearoa New Zealand’s most trusted and respected local government and litigation experts.
“Nathan began his legal career at MC, and we’re thrilled to welcome him back as a Partner,” said Mark Harborow, Chair of MC’s Management Board. “Nathan joining MC is an endorsement of our position in the market as one of Aotearoa’s top law firms and the number one in litigation. To have someone of Nathan’s exceptional calibre and reputation join the team means we can continue to expand and strengthen our offering to our local government clients. He is known in the market for his exceptional client support and pragmatic, problem-solving skills. We are all looking forward to working together.”
Nathan said he’s excited about what today’s announcement means for his clients. “Providing the best advice and achieving outcomes for my clients has always been my focus. Bringing together our two teams’ complementary skills, expertise and depth means we’ll be taking our work for our local government clients to the next level. I’m more motivated than ever and can’t wait.”
Nathan began his legal career as a Crown Prosecutor with MC before broadening his expertise in the commercial litigation realm and building his own successful advisory and litigation business. While his family is based in Auckland, Nathan said he usually spends part of the week around the country with clients. “Nothing beats working alongside local government teams to really understand what they want to achieve,” he said.
MC has been the Office of the Crown Solicitor for Auckland for more than 100 years and is one of Aotearoa New Zealand’s largest and most established law firms with more than 160 lawyers across the full range of practice areas. MC’s local government team provides litigation, enforcement, public law, and advisory support to local authority clients throughout the country.
Nathan brings with him a bold and optimistic approach to dispute resolution. He is a trusted advisor to the local government sector and a recognised thought leader to the building control industry. In 2023 Nathan was appointed an Independent Director of Te Manawataki o Te Papa Limited, the Council Controlled Organisation that was established to govern and lead the delivery of Tauranga’s once in a generation civic precinct development.
Nathan joins MC with immediate effect.