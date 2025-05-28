SOUTHFIELD, Mich.Mike Morse Law Firm, Michigan’s largest personal injury firm, is transforming its legal operations with Microsoft 365 Copilot. By embedding AI across its workflows, the firm is streamlining document creation, improving communication, and enhancing security while increasing capacity and performance across its existing team.
“AI is helping us handle more clients and deliver even better work,” says Mike Morse Law Firm on its transformation with Microsoft 365 Copilot.Share
Chief Information Officer John Georgatos led the initiative, preparing the firm by adopting Microsoft 365 in 2022 and launching Copilot in 2024.
“When I first heard about Copilot, I expected a steroid-infused Clippy,” said Georgatos. “But it helps us orchestrate business processes, uncover insights, and bring out the best in our people.”
Attorneys and staff use Copilot in Word, Outlook, and Excel to automate tasks and create content faster. Georgatos says the technology has shifted the firm’s growth strategy.
“Our original plan was to grow to 500 employees. With Copilot, we can now enhance our team’s efficiency and productivity, allowing us to handle more clients and deliver even better work,” he said.
Founder Mike Morse sees the firm’s investment in AI as part of a broader strategy to rethink what a law firm can be. “We’ve always run our firm more like a business than a traditional law office,” Morse said. “Leveraging AI through Copilot is the next evolution in how we provide best-in-class service to our clients.”
Appellate attorney John R. Nachazel Junior uses Copilot in Outlook and Word to draft legal documents with help from the CoCounsel Drafting add-in.
“With Copilot and CoCounsel, I can write case documents without exposing client data to the internet. It’s secure and saves me hours,” said Nachazel.
Jennifer Harvala, Chief Learning Officer and Head of Pre-Litigation, uses Copilot to streamline training content and foster firm-wide learning.
“Copilot guides us through difficult conversations and eliminates the blank page,” said Harvala. “It reviews internal documents and helps us work more efficiently.”
“Microsoft 365 Copilot is designed to empower businesses of all sizes and industries, including law firms like Mike Morse, to achieve significant returns on investment,” said Brenna Robinson, GM, SMB, Microsoft 365. “By leveraging AI, firms can streamline operations, enhance productivity, and focus on delivering exceptional service to their clients. We are thrilled to see Mike Morse Law Firm experiencing such success with its early results.”
The firm also uses Microsoft Defender, Intune, Entra ID, and Surface devices with biometric logins and conditional access to protect sensitive client data.
To read the full Microsoft customer story, visit:
About Mike Morse Law Firm
Mike Morse Law Firm is Michigan’s largest personal injury law firm, with over 250 legal professionals dedicated to helping accident victims win the justice they deserve. Since its founding, the firm has recovered over $2 billion for more than 100,000 clients. More information available at https://www.855mikewins.com