Moore & Van Allen Member Tanisha Palvia Selected for South Asian Bar Association Rising Star Award

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (June 26, 2024) – Moore & Van Allen PLLC (MVA) is pleased to announce that Litigation Member Tanisha Palvia was named a South Asian Bar Association (SABA) North America Rising Star Award winner for 2024.
The award celebrates high achievement in practice, innovation, leadership, legal and community service, and commitment to diversity and inclusion. Honorees are attorneys who are younger than 40 years old or have been practicing law for fewer than 10 years. Palvia will be presented with the award at the annual SABA North America Conference taking place July 11-14 in Toronto.
“I can think of no more deserving candidate than Tanisha and we are thrilled to celebrate this distinction,” said MVA Member and Diversity Committee Co-chair Valecia M. McDowell. “In addition to serving our clients with remarkable skill, integrity, and compassion, Tanisha has advanced our diversity efforts — especially as a voice for the South Asian legal community — and taken great initiative with mentorship and client development.”
Palvia, who joined MVA last June, represents individuals and corporations facing white collar criminal prosecutions and governmental enforcement actions. She also manages and conducts internal investigations for various organizations, including financial institutions, private and public universities and schools, and medical providers, on a variety of highly sensitive and complex issues, including Title IX, financial fraud, and labor and employment concerns. Before entering private practice, she spent five years in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in New York City, where she prosecuted and tried a variety of criminal cases.
In addition to her practice and pro bono endeavors, Palvia has been working to launch a SABA North Carolina chapter. She also participated in SABA’s Leadership Institute in 2023, and she now serves as a facilitator for the Institute’s 2024 class. She also serves on the board of the Charlotte Asian-Pacific American Bar Association, as an NC Criminal Justice Council co-chair, and officer with the Women in White Collar Defense Association.
With 29 chapters throughout the United States and Canada, SABA North America serves as the voice of the South Asian legal community in the region, seeking to strengthen this rapidly growing community by providing a recognized and trusted forum for professional growth and development. SABA attorneys work in all areas of the law, including at large law firms and as in-house counsel, government attorneys, and solo practitioners.
About Moore & Van Allen
Moore & Van Allen PLLC (www.mvalaw.com), founded in 1945, has over 400 attorneys and professionals serving clients in over 90 areas of focus. The attorneys at Moore & Van Allen provide sophisticated legal services within nationally recognized Corporate, Financial Services, Litigation, White Collar Criminal Defense, Antitrust, Intellectual Property, Bankruptcy, and Commercial Real Estate law practices for international banks and financial services companies, domestic and global manufacturers, retailers, individuals, and healthcare and technology organizations. The firm has been ranked consecutively over the past 25 years on the prestigious “Am Law 200” list, and U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers have recognized Moore & Van Allen in their 2023 “Best Law Firms” rankings, both regionally and nationally.