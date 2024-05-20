Moore & Van Allen Named Diversity Initiative Finalist for 2024 Southeastern Legal Awards

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (May 20, 2024) – Moore & Van Allen PLLC (MVA) is pleased to announce that the Daily Report and Law.com have named MVA as a 2024 Southeastern Legal Awards finalist in theDiversity Initiative category for the firm’s ongoing commitment to and extensive work in diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).
“We are proud of our firm’s approach to thoughtful growth and our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion over the last two decades, and we appreciate the recognition of our efforts,” said Amy K. Johnson, co-chair of the firm’s Diversity Committee.
“We strive to be champions for an inclusive workplace through our investment in DEI programming and recruitment, and by ensuring our employees feel supported and valued,” said Valecia M. McDowell, co-chair of the firm’s Diversity Committee and a member of MVA’s Management Committee.
Now in its second year, the Southeastern Legal Awards celebrate achievement and excellence among lawyers “who have left an indelible mark on the legal community in the southeast and beyond through their unwavering dedication to the profession.” The awards recognize firms and lawyers in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The awards are presented by legal industry media company ALM, which publishes the Daily Report and Law.com.
MVA and all 2024 Southeastern Legal Awards honorees will be formally recognized at a gala on June 20 in Atlanta. A list of all 2024 finalists is available here.
Since MVA established its DEI committee in 2002, DEI has become a vital thread in the fabric of the firm’s values and culture. More information about the firm’s numerous DEI initiatives is available at https://www.mvalaw.com/diversity-at-mva.
About Moore & Van Allen
Moore & Van Allen PLLC (www.mvalaw.com), founded in 1945, has over 400 attorneys and professionals serving clients in over 90 areas of focus. The attorneys at Moore & Van Allen provide sophisticated legal services within nationally recognized Corporate, Financial Services, Litigation, White Collar Criminal Defense, Antitrust, Intellectual Property, Bankruptcy, and Commercial Real Estate law practices for international banks and financial services companies, domestic and global manufacturers, retailers, individuals, and healthcare and technology organizations. The firm has been ranked consecutively over the past 24 years on the prestigious “Am Law 200” list, and U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers have recognized Moore & Van Allen in their 2023 “Best Law Firms” rankings, both regionally and nationally.