Morrison Foerster IP Lawyer Named Top Trade Secrets Lawyer

Bryan Wilson, a partner in the Morrison Foerster’s Intellectual Property Group, has been named on the Daily Journal’s 2023 list of the Top Trade Secrets Lawyers in California. The Daily Journal compiles the list annually, recognizing outstanding lawyers in the region who are acting on the cutting edge of trade secrets law.
Bryan is a trial lawyer with a long track record leading complex intellectual property disputes on behalf of the world’s most prominent companies in both state and federal courts and in arbitration proceedings. He is co-chair of the firm’s Trade Secrets Group and former chair of the Litigation Department in the Palo Alto office.
Bryan routinely advises clients regarding protecting their own trade secrets and minimizing exposure to potential claims by third parties.He has conducted many confidential arbitration hearings, and jury trials including Hansen Medical, Inc. v. Luna Innovations, Inc., which was tried in Santa Clara County Superior Court and resulted in a $36 million trade secret and breach-of-contract verdict for Hansen Medical. For several years Bryan has beein co-teaching a seminar in trade secrets law as a Lecturer in Law at Stanford Law School and is a frequent speaker on trade secrets topics.
Bryan has been recognized as a Leading Attorney for Trade Secrets by the The Legal 500 US, honored by Best Lawyers in America as a Leading Lawyer for Intellectual Property Litigation, and was recently highlighted by The National Law Journal for his role in securing a complete victory for his client, Seagen Inc., which was named as one of the Top 100 Verdicts of 2022.
Profiles for all of the winning lawyers have been featured in a special Top Trade Secrets Lawyers issue of the Daily Journal, published on October 25, 2023.