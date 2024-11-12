Morrison Foerster Lawyer Receives New Lawyers to Watch Award

San Francisco associate Margaret (Meg) Webb received a New Lawyers to Watch award given by the California Lawyers Association’s Antitrust and Unfair Competition Law Section. The award recognizes exceptional achievements by lawyers in their first eight years of practice.
The California Lawyers Association (CLA) recognized Meg for her significant contributions in major cases, including negotiating a $5 million settlement that protected a client from $1.3 billion in damages and managing extensive discovery in a price-fixing class action case.
Bonnie Lau, partner and co-head of MoFo’s San Francisco Litigation Department, described Meg as a unique talent. “She is blessed with a highly analytical mind, superb writing and oral advocacy skills, sound judgment, and a fearless, unflappable approach to tackling litigation challenges. Meg is also a dedicated and collaborative team member with unmatched work ethic, and a thoughtful mentor to younger associates and paralegals.”
Outside of client work, Meg frequently presents to companies on antitrust topics, and is active in the CLA’s Antitrust and Unfair Competition Law Section’s publications subcommittee. Her pro bono practice includes representing clients in asylum, civil rights, and free speech matters.
Meg received the award at the Golden State Antitrust & Competition Law Institute’s Kickoff Reception on October 23, 2024. Learn more about the award from the California Lawyers Association.