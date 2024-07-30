New partner boosts BCLP’s Energy Transition team

[Denver, CO, July 29, 2024] – International law firm BCLP announced today the addition of Partner James English to the firm’s Corporate and Finance Transactions practice and Energy Transition team— a priority sector for the firm. James joins the Denver office.
James focuses his practice on companies in the international oil & gas, LNG, fuel, mining, chemicals, and technology industries as they develop, buy, and sell projects and related infrastructure globally. In his over 16 years of experience, James covers a wide range of complex development and commercial contracts, to include host government instruments, joint ventures, supply, offtake, tolling, acquisitions, divestment, trades, credit support, site services, facility sharing, transportation, and numerous other industry tailored agreements. Recognized for his strong background in electrification and EV projects, James guides clients through the intricacies of EV charging, battery storage, and fleet conversion in addition to advising corporate buyers utilizing clean energy.
During his decade-long tenure at Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (now known as Occidental Petroleum Corporation), James served as Senior International Negotiator, garnering on-the-ground experience in over 50 countries, with a particular focus on Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, and the Caribbean. Beyond traditional legal work, James serves as the Lead Co-Chair of the AIEN’s LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement Committee— often involved in natural gas commercialization and marketing efforts in Trinidad, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, China, Texas, Colorado, and Canada. As a sell-side business developer and deal originator, he has successfully managed numerous divestments in line with Anadarko’s portfolio risk reduction strategy.
“We are thrilled to welcome James to our team,” said Peter Hansen, Partner and Global Co-Leader of the firm’s Energy Transition sector. “His extensive knowledge in both traditional and renewable energy will be a significant asset for our clients— enhancing our capabilities and further strengthening our position in the energy sector.”
About BCLP
With over 1,275 lawyers in 31 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, BCLP is a fully integrated global law firm that provides clients with connected legal advice, wherever and whenever they need it. The firm is known for its relationship-driven, collaborative culture, diverse legal experience and industry-shaping innovation and offers clients one of the most active M&A, real estate, financial services, litigation and corporate risk practices in the world.
Former executive at Anadarko Energy joins BCLP corporate/energy transitions team in Denver