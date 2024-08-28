New York Real Estate Law Changes With Fox Rothschild Move

10 Lawyer Team Moves to Fox Rothschild
Fox Rothschild has made a major move affecting the real estate sector in New York, recruiting a 10-lawyer team from Armstrong Teasdale.
The new team comprises six partners who will be joined by two counsel and two associates, all transitioning from Armstrong Teasdale who have suffered recent reversals.
The group will form the core of Fox Rothschild’s new cooperative and condominium practice, bringing with them a wealth of NY real estate experience.
Dale Degenshein, who previously served as the managing partner of Armstrong Teasdale’s New York office, is among the partners making the move. Howard Schechter, another key addition, co-led Armstrong Teasdale’s condominium and cooperative housing practice. Their leadership experience is expected to be invaluable in establishing Fox Rothschild’s new practice area.
Market Dynamics and Strategic Importance
Dianna G. El Hioum, Fox Rothschild’s chief growth strategist commented that “New York’s real estate market has regained momentum.”
The incoming team brings a diverse portfolio with them to Fox Rothschild, having particular expertise in advising subsidized housing projects, including Mitchell-Lama and Housing Development Fund Corporation (HDFC) cooperatives.
Impact on Armstrong Teasdale
This departure represents the latest in a series of changes for St. Louis-founded Armstrong Teasdale. The firm recently announced the closure of its Boston and Salt Lake City offices, following the exit of seven lawyers to Dentons from the Salt Lake City location.
Armstrong Teasdale is also ending its relationship with a separate legal entity that provided services in London and Dublin.
Apart from Armstrong Teasdale, both Dechert and Morrison & Foerster have separately confirmed that they are closing offices in U.S. cities where they previously expanded, where the firms have retreated from US cities that has seen considerable legal activity in recent years.