New Zealand Law – Class Action Lawsuit – ANZ and ASB

28 August 2024 | Update from Banking Class Action
We refer to the media statement issued on Friday 23 August that recommended ANZ and ASB customers who believe they may be entitled to participate in the ANZ / ASB class action contact their bank and request copies of their banking records.
Bank customers are entitled to request copies of their records at any time.
However, both ASB and ANZ have confirmed that they have been and will continue to retain relevant records for all customers who may be class members. Accordingly, while customers can obtain their records if they wish to, there is no need for them to do so for the purposes of the class action at this time.
ANZ and ASB customers may be members of the classes represented in the ANZ / ASB class action if they made agreed variations to their home or personal loans (for example, fixing the interest rate) during the periods below:
- ANZ Bank customers: 6 June 2015 – 28 May 2016 (for loans entered into post 6 June 2015).
- ASB Bank customers: 6 June 2015 – 18 June 2019 (for all loans).
Customers can find more information about the class action, register for updates on the progress of the case and/or opt in to participate at www.bankingclassaction.com.