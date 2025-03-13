New Zealand Law News – Duncan Cotterill Announces New Partners

Duncan Cotterill Strengthens Commitment to People, Clients, and Communities with Three New Partners
Duncan Cotterill is excited to announce the promotion of three exceptional lawyers: Tim Adams, Kate Mitchell, and Gareth Clendinning, to the firm’s partnership*. Effective from 1 April, these promotions reflect our ongoing commitment to making a meaningful difference for our people, clients, and communities.
Brian Nathan, Partner and Chairman of the Board at Duncan Cotterill, commented:
“These promotions are a clear reflection of Duncan Cotterill investing in its people. Tim, Kate, and Gareth’s enterprising spirit, commitment to excellence, and legal expertise are fully aligned with our strategic priorities of building a high-performing team and delivering the best client experience. I’m particularly proud to see our core value of He Tāngata reflected in the recognition of three individuals who have grown their careers here at Duncan Cotterill.”
“We are thrilled to see these new partners take on key roles in strengthening our leadership and enhancing the client experience. Their expertise will be instrumental as we continue to build a high-performing team, and provide exceptional legal services to our clients.”
Tim Adams (Auckland)
Tim brings extensive expertise in property and property finance transactions, advising institutional investors, developers, and corporates across a wide range of real estate matters. His strategic insights into complex property finance transactions directly support our mission to deliver client excellence in key sectors, ensuring clients achieve their objectives efficiently and effectively.
Kate Mitchell (Wellington)
Kate’s dynamic approach to corporate, commercial, and property law has earned her a reputation for providing practical, timely advice. From business acquisitions and sales to estate planning and relationship property issues, Kate is a vital part of our commitment to supporting privately owned businesses and high-net-worth individuals. Her collaborative spirit and dedication to excellence mirror our core values, helping clients achieve their goals with confidence.
Gareth Clendinning (Christchurch)
A corporate lawyer with deep expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital raising, and corporate governance, Gareth plays a crucial role in our focus on delivering exceptional legal services to growth companies. With particular experience in New Zealand’s technology, aerospace, and energy sectors, Gareth’s enterprising nature and dedication to client excellence make him an invaluable contributor to our vision of building strong, unified leadership at Duncan Cotterill.
About Duncan Cotterill
Duncan Cotterill is a leading New Zealand law firm with five offices nationwide. We are committed to building a high-performing team, supported by enabling systems and data, to deliver client excellence across the country. Guided by our values of Enterprising, He Tāngata, Excellence, and Authenticity, we strive to make a lasting impact for our people, clients, and communities.
*Law Society approval pending.