New Zealand Lawyer News: Former DLA Piper Partner Joins Law Boutique

Former DLA Piper partner and funds management and Kiwifunds law expert Alasdair McBeth is joining Wellington boutique law firm Succeed Legal.
He joins the firm as a consultant. Succeed Legal are a relatively new firm with four principals handling private client and business work.
The firm’s media statement on the move is below –
Boutique firm Succeed Legal continues to grow
Succeed Legal is pleased to announce the appointment of Alasdair McBeth as a Consultant. Alasdair joins Succeed Legal from DLA Piper, where he was a partner for 43 years and an integral part of their team.
Alasdair is a trust law expert and brings a wealth of private client experience and expertise to Succeed Legal. Alasdair’s legal acumen and dedication have earned him a reputation as a trusted advisor and an influential figure in the legal community.
“We are thrilled to welcome Alasdair to the team,” said Matt Hay, Principal at Succeed Legal. “His extensive experience and connections, and his enthusiasm for what he does will be a huge benefit for the firm and its clients”.
At Succeed Legal, Alasdair will be focusing on private client work, including specialist trust and succession planning advice, where his expertise will further strengthen the firm’s capabilities in this area, and enhance its reputation as one of Wellington’s go to law firms for private client work.
“I am excited to join Succeed Legal and contribute to the firm’s continued growth and success,” said Alasdair McBeth. “I have long admired Succeed Legal’s dedication to client service and its collaborative culture. I look forward to working with my new team and to build on the firm’s impressive achievements.”
About Succeed Legal
Succeed Legal is a specialist private client law firm that advises privately owned/family businesses, trustees of trusts and private individuals on a range of company and commercial law, property, trust, estate and succession planning matters.
Succeed Legal was established in 2014 by Matt Hay, a former partner at DLA Piper. Matt is joined by Lloyd Davies, Mell Clarke-Cornor and Beth McCall. Together they bring big law firm and in house expertise, quality and client service to a more accessible and cost effective small firm environment.