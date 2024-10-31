New Zealand Lawyer News – Russell McVeagh Experts Contribute to Chambers Energy Guide

Our experts Michael Loan, Mei Fern Johnson, Bevan Peachey and Daniel Minhinnick are pleased to have contributed to the New Zealand chapter of the Chambers & Partners Renewable Energy Guide 2024: A Global Practice Guide.
The new guide features 17 jurisdictions. The guide provides the latest legal information on the energy transition and renewable energy technologies including the laws and regulatory authorities governing the energy sector, the generation, transportation and storage of electricity, gas and heat, trade and supply, the financing and development of renewable energy projects, and the outlook for the sector.