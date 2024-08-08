New Zealand Lawyers – Juno Legal Joined By Experienced General Counsel

Leave a Comment / Press Releases /

Experienced General Counsel Deb Blackett has joined the Juno Legal team in Wellington.

New Zealand Lawyers - Juno Legal Joined By Experienced General Counsel
Deb Blackett

With more than 20 years of experience, Deb specialises in banking and financial services, competition, corporate and commercial, climate change, governance, litigation, and regulation. Deb joins Juno after nine years as General Counsel at Z Energy Limited and has held previous General Counsel roles at Telecom NZ (now Spark), ANZ New Zealand, and BP Oil NZ Limited.

She began her career as a solicitor at Chapman Tripp Sheffield Young and DLA Phillips Fox. Deb is currently supporting Sharesies as a Juno lawyer. She holds an LLB (Hons) from Victoria University of Wellington.

Latest Law Jobs –

Did You Also See . . ?

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Scroll to Top