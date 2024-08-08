New Zealand Lawyers – Juno Legal Joined By Experienced General Counsel

Experienced General Counsel Deb Blackett has joined the Juno Legal team in Wellington.
With more than 20 years of experience, Deb specialises in banking and financial services, competition, corporate and commercial, climate change, governance, litigation, and regulation. Deb joins Juno after nine years as General Counsel at Z Energy Limited and has held previous General Counsel roles at Telecom NZ (now Spark), ANZ New Zealand, and BP Oil NZ Limited.
She began her career as a solicitor at Chapman Tripp Sheffield Young and DLA Phillips Fox. Deb is currently supporting Sharesies as a Juno lawyer. She holds an LLB (Hons) from Victoria University of Wellington.
