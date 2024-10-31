Nixon Peabody Add Real Estate Team in West Coast Office

Los Angeles, CA. Nixon Peabody LLP has expanded its West Coast real estate team with the arrival of partner David Barksdale and counsel Joe Bini, who have joined the Affordable Housing and Real Estate practice in the Los Angeles office.
Dave is the 15th lateral partner to join Nixon Peabody this year, and brings more than 35 years of experience in advising lender and borrower clients. His practice focuses on a wide range of complex real estate transactions, including structured and syndicated finance, acquisitions and dispositions, joint ventures, project finance, workouts and restructurings, and development and construction. He works with clients across industries to structure, negotiate, and finance joint venture investments. Dave represents institutional investors, such as life insurance companies, private equity funds, pension funds, and investment banks as lenders, borrowers, investors, and developers in a wide range of asset types including retail, office, industrial, hotel, casino, special-use, residential, and mixed-use properties. He has extensive experience in handling the workout and restructuring of real estate financing, as well as originating real estate loans for all levels of the capital stack, from senior mortgage and mezzanine loans to preferred equity.
“Our practice has continued to grow significantly in response to sustained, increasing demand from our clients,” said Chris Froeb, leader of Nixon Peabody’s Affordable Housing and Real Estate practice. “The recent interest rate cut should start to ease the challenges of closing complex financing deals—making this an opportune time to add the deep experience Dave and Joe bring to the table.”
Joe focuses his commercial real estate transactional practice on advising banks, institutional investors, private equity groups, life insurance companies, pension funds, and others in their finance matters, including originations and workouts of real estate secured loans and joint venture equity investments for construction, acquisition, senior, mezzanine, and preferred financing arrangements. Joe’s practice spans all real estate asset classes and industries.
“Our California real estate landscape is complex and nuanced,” said Sonia Nayak, managing partner of Nixon Peabody’s Los Angeles office. “Dave and Joe understand our unique market, and their collective experience enhances our ability to serve clients’ needs in the full spectrum of real estate finance and investment matters, both locally and nationally.”
Dave earned his JD from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law, and his BA and BS from Oral Roberts University. Joe earned his JD from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law and BA from Boston College.