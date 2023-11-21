Norton Rose Fulbright Client Service ‘All Stars’

Robin Adelstein (New York and Washington, DC), Mark Baker (Houston), Jane Caskey (Toronto and London) and Janet Grove (Vancouver) have been named BTI Client Service All-Stars for 2020.
Adelstein was named for her work in antitrust and competition, and Baker—who has been named for a fourth time—for his work in international arbitration. Caskey was lauded for her work in risk advisory and intellectual property, and Grove is among the honorees for her work in technology and health sciences M&A.
Only 475 lawyers were selected for this honor, which recognizes lawyers who have provided “client service exceeding all others.” Just 13.4-percent of all firms serving large clients can boast more than one all-star lawyer, and Norton Rose Fulbright is one of them.
According to BTI’s 19th annual Client Service All-Stars report, “These stand-out attorneys impress corporate counsel with their keen understanding of business impacts and unwavering commitment to client objectives—an astounding feat when also assessing a global pandemic alongside growing client expectations of law firms.”
The rankings are based entirely on in-depth telephone interviews with leading legal decision-makers, including more than 350 corporate counsel from Fortune 1000 and other large companies. The research is independent, and lawyers cannot nominate themselves to be added to the list.
BTI is a market research firm that conducts custom client surveys as part of its client feedback programs to drive client service delivery.