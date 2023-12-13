Norton Rose Fulbright promotes 49 lawyers globally in its 2024 partner class 

Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that 49 of its lawyers received promotions to partner in locations around the world and director in South Africa, effective January 1, 2024.
The promotions span 22 of the firm’s 54 offices and include practitioners from 10 global practice areas: litigation and disputes (16 lawyers); corporate, M&A and securities (12); banking and finance (5); intellectual property (4); employment and labor (3); environmental (2); real estate (2); restructuring and insolvency (2); tax (2) and projects (1).
For the fifth straight year, women account for more than 40 percent of the firm’s partner promotions (20 of 49).
Promotion details, including lawyer name, practice area and location, can be found below.
Banking and finance
- Edward Anido, Ottawa
- Sebastien Allain, Paris
- Jean-Philippe Pelletier, Québec City
- Tudor Plapcianu, London
- Reggie Wilson, Houston
Corporate, M&A and securities
- Roger Bill, Montréal
- Jonathan Burton, Dubai
- Andrew Davies, London
- Nari Ertem, London
- Nader Hasan, Toronto
- Connor Kense, Calgary
- Stefan Kutscheid, Frankfurt
- Eric Malysa, Vancouver
- Anastasia Slivker, New York
- Teerin Vanikieti, Bangkok
- Ryan Waggoner, New York
- Sam Zadeh, Toronto
Employment and labor
- Laura Macfarlane, Cape Town *
- Heather Sherrod, Houston
- Chanelle Wong, Vancouver
Environmental
- Lucy Bruce Jones, London
- Jacqueline Plant, Melbourne **
Intellectual property
- Talbot Hansum, Austin
- Jeff Kang, Toronto
- Thomas Orsak, Austin
- Andrea Shannon, Houston
Litigation and disputes
- Emily Ambrose, Minneapolis
- Amy Armitage, London
- Ted Brook, Toronto
- Andy Crowder, Minneapolis
- Claire Irwin, London
- Lucy L’Hirondelle, Calgary
- Sarah McCalla, Vancouver
- Ryan Meltzer, Austin
- Raphaëlle Mignault, Québec City
- Dominique Noël, Montréal
- Maria Panos, Sydney **
- Jayesh Patel, Los Angeles
- Peter Rogers, Cape Town *
- Nikolas Smirra, Munich
- Aarti Thadani, Dubai
- Devin Wagner, Houston
Projects
- Melusi Dlamini, London
Real estate
- Samantha Petersen, Johannesburg *
- Ammad Waheed, Houston
Restructuring and insolvency
- Julie Harrison, Houston
- Kellie Link, Perth **
Tax
- Catherine Dubé, Montréal
- Ben Roth, New York
* Director in South Africa
** Subject to issue of principal practicing certificate by January 1
