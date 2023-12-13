Norton Rose Fulbright promotes 49 lawyers globally in its 2024 partner class 

Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that 49 of its lawyers received promotions to partner in locations around the world and director in South Africa, effective January 1, 2024. 

The promotions span 22 of the firm’s 54 offices and include practitioners from 10 global practice areas: litigation and disputes (16 lawyers); corporate, M&A and securities (12); banking and finance (5); intellectual property (4); employment and labor (3); environmental (2); real estate (2); restructuring and insolvency (2); tax (2) and projects (1). 

For the fifth straight year, women account for more than 40 percent of the firm’s partner promotions (20 of 49). 

Norton Rose Fulbright 

Norton Rose Fulbright provides a full scope of legal services to the world’s preeminent corporations and financial institutions. The global law firm has more than 3,000 lawyers advising clients across more than 50 locations worldwide, including Houston, New York, London, Toronto, Mexico City, Hong Kong, Sydney and Johannesburg, covering the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. With its global business principles of quality, unity and integrity, Norton Rose Fulbright is recognized for its client service in key industries, including financial institutions; energy, infrastructure and resources; technology; transport; life sciences and healthcare; and consumer markets. For more information, visit nortonrosefulbright.com

