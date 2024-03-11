NZ – Based Business Litigation Boutique Expands With Singapore Office

New Zealand attorneys Timothy Lindsay and Kim Francis have collaborated with Australian Mark Mangan, based in Singapore, to establish a specialized business litigation and arbitration practice with a focus on the Asia-Pacific region.
With offices in Auckland and Singapore, Lindsay Francis & Mangan will be comprised of nine associates, as announced on Monday. The firm has operated as a litigation and disputes boutique firm in Auckland for three years.
Lindsay, Francis, and Mangan are former members of the international arbitration practice at the US law firm Dechert LLP. Lindsay served as a partner in the firm’s London office, leading the international arbitration while Kim Francis previously worked for Dechert in London as an associate before joining Meredith Connell where he served as partner for six years handling commercial litigation work.
LFM was formed by Francis and Lindsay in 2021. Lindsay was a Dechert partner in the UK for six years and also served as partner with Lowndes Jordan for a year.
Mark Mangan (right) is regarded as one of the leading international arbitration lawyers in Asia and joins from Dechert LLP, where he was a partner and head of the firm’s international arbitration practice in Asia, which he established in Singapore in 2015.
He is to lead the Singapore office and the firm’s arbitration practice in Asia.
Our New Zealand commercial litigation practice will continue unchanged to be led out of Auckland.