NZ Law: Beyond the Billable Hour – Fostering Mental Wellness in the Law

In this lunchtime seminar, join us as Susan Rowe, partner at Buddle Findlay
shares her personal journey over the past three years with being diagnosed
with clinical depression and what she has learnt navigating her recovery while
working in the profession.
Susan’s candid account aims to destigmatise mental health discussions and
inspire proactive measures within law firms.
RSVP mmartin@collaw.ac.nz
Highlights include:
- Susan Rowe’s personal journey: Lessons learned and insights gained from navigating mental health challenges in the legal profession.
- Evidence-based interventions from a clinical perspective: Practical steps for implementing effective mental health strategies in law firms.
Presented by Steven Colligan of FrontTier.
By the end of this session, you will be equipped with the knowledge and tools
to begin to recognise signs of mental health decline in your staff and plan an
appropriate and responsive wellbeing and mental health strategy for your firm.
Join us in fostering a culture of support and resilience within the legal community.
There is no cost to this session.
Places are limited to 25. Light refreshements will be provided.