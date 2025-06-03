We are pleased to announce the promotion of Isla Doidge, Louise Merrick, Jared Papps, Scarlet Roberts, Findlay Jacob-Sauer, Autumn McNeill and Max Williams to Senior Associate, with effect 1 June 2025.
Chief Executive Partner, Pip England, said, “Each of these individuals has contributed significantly to our success. Their commitment to excellence and ability to consistently deliver high-quality work have set them apart, and I am confident they will continue to excel in their new roles. I commend each of them for achieving this important career milestone thank them for their dedication.”
Isla Doidge is part of our Wellington Litigation & Dispute Resolution team. A civil litigation and arbitration specialist, she advises on a range of disputes with a particular focus on data analysis for complex claims and matters. Isla also has experience working on shareholder claims, trust disputes, Fair Trading Act claims, weathertightness disputes and a wide range of contractual matters. She previously worked as a Judges Clerk in the High Court in Wellington.
Louise Merrick is part of our Christchurch Litigation & Dispute Resolution team, specialising in insurance work, health and safety, and civil and commercial litigation. She has appeared in the Court of Appeal, High Court, and District Court and has experience in alternative dispute resolution. Louise acts for clients in investigations and prosecutions under the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015, Maritime Transport Act 1994, and Civil Aviation Act 2023.
Jared Papps is part of our Wellington Litigation & Dispute Resolution team. He advises on a wide range of commercial disputes and non-contentious work involving private, public and international law. Jared has appeared at all levels of the New Zealand court system, including as sole or senior counsel in the District Court, High Court and Human Rights Review Tribunal. He has significant experience across various industries and contexts, including telecommunications, construction, transport, human rights, tort law and competition and regulation.
Scarlet Roberts is part of our Wellington Litigation & Dispute Resolution team. She advises private and public sector clients on a broad range of matters, with expertise in biosecurity, climate risk, product liability complaints and complex litigation claims. Scarlet has appeared at all levels of the New Zealand court system and has worked on various commercial disputes including claims involving construction, directors’ duties, fisheries, contractual interpretation and insurance matters.
Findlay Jacob-Sauer (Ngāi Te Rangi) is part of our Auckland Corporate & Commercial team and is a key member of our Māori legal group, Te Waka Ture. He advises clients on a range of matters with a focus on structuring, corporate governance, establishing investment funds, and commercial contracts. He also provides assistance to clients in relation to mergers and acquisitions and equity capital markets.
Autumn McNeill is part of our Christchurch Corporate & Commercial team, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, commercial contracting, and corporate governance. She advises a broad range of public and private sector clients across various industries on corporate and commercial matters, including joint ventures, shareholder arrangements, securities law, and contracting arrangements.
Max Williams is part of our Auckland Construction & Major Projects team, advising clients throughout the full life cycle of complex development across the infrastructure, energy, healthcare and commercial sectors. He has extensive experience with NZS and FIDIC standard forms, EPC contracts, supply agreements, operation and maintenance agreements, consultancy agreements, and other project documents.
The firm congratulates all of the new Senior Associates on their promotion.