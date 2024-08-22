NZ Law – Edwards Law Announces Rebranding to Edwards Sluiters – Employment Lawyers

NZ Law - Edwards Law Announces Rebranding to Edwards Sluiters - Employment Lawyers

Auckland, New Zealand – August 22, 2024  

Edwards Law – Employment Law Specialists is excited to announce its rebranding to  Edwards Sluiters – Employment Lawyers, effective immediately. This update reflects the  firm’s continued commitment to excellence in employment law and highlights the  outstanding contribution of Aishleen Sluiters, who holds a key leadership role within the  firm. 

Aishleen has a track record of delivering exceptional results and, alongside Blair  Edwards, has been instrumental in shaping the firm’s success. Our rebrand  underscores her significant contributions and the firm’s dedication to evolving in line  with its core values and expertise. 

Aishleen Sluiters’ Impact and Vision 

With a career spanning over a decade in employment law, Aishleen has built a  reputation for her deep understanding of complex employment issues and her  unwavering commitment to our clients. Her leadership has not only strengthened the  firm’s practice but has also driven its strategic vision forward in collaboration with Blair  Edwards.  

“I am honoured by this recognition and am excited about the future as Edwards Sluiters  – Employment Lawyers,” said Aishleen Sluiters. “This rebranding represents a new chapter for our firm, reflecting our growth and ongoing dedication to providing exceptional legal services to our clients. I look forward to continuing to serve our clients  along with our incredible team, with the same dedication and excellence that has  defined our work.

