NZ Law Firm News: MinterEllisonRuddWatts triumphs at IFLR Asia Pacific Awards 2025

Source: MinterEllisonRuddWatts
MinterEllisonRuddWatts has again been recognised for its outstanding contributions to the legal industry at the prestigious IFLR Asia Pacific Awards 2025, held in Hong Kong on 16 April.
This year, MinterEllisonRuddWatts stood out among the finalists, showcasing the firm’s expertise and leadership and was named as Law Firm of the Year for New Zealand.
MinterEllisonRuddWatts Chief Executive, Andrew Poole says the award underscores the firm’s commitment to innovation and excellence.
“Being named as New Zealand’s Law Firm of the Year by IFLR highlights our work advising clients on leading deals and new financial technologies. This award reflects our ability to deliver forward-thinking solutions that support our clients’ business objectives.
“This accolade reflects the hard work of our talented team. We are immensely proud of our achievements and for the trust our clients place in us. As we continue to extend the boundaries of legal practice, we remain committed to delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions.”
The firm’s agility in navigating the complexities of digital finance and financial services regulation was also recognised as a finalist in the Digital Finance and the Financial Services Regulatory award categories.
Congratulations to all the winners and finalists at the IFLR Asia Pacific Awards 2025 which celebrate the most innovative and impactful work in the legal sector across the Asia-Pacific region.