NZ Law – Law Firm Merger – Clendons Joins Lane Neave

Clendons and Lane Neave Merge
Specialist Auckland business and commercial law firm, Clendons, has joined national full-service firm Lane Neave, with the Clendons team now based in our Auckland office.
Clendons was established in 1915 and is well-known for providing specialist legal advice to a wide range of private and corporate clients throughout New Zealand.
Clendons Principal, James Carnie, says he’s thrilled to be joining forces with Lane Neave and is looking forward to leveraging Lane Neave’s full-service capability to further support his clients.
“We’ve got an excellent client base, with those people and organisations now set to benefit from access to additional expertise and resources in areas such as property, dispute resolution, commercial and employment.
“The access to specialist expertise from the Lane Neave national team will enhance and complement the services we already offer our clients. It’ll also provide significant benefits when it comes to servicing the business and commercial law needs of our existing clients.”
Lane Neave Managing Partner, Andrew Shaw, says that having James and his team join Lane Neave Auckland highlights a commitment to expanding reach and capability in the region.
“Over the past 10 years, our Auckland team has grown to be almost 50-strong – including 10 Partners. Adding another senior lawyer and his team significantly increases the depth of expertise that we can offer this specific market,” he says.
In addition to Auckland, Lane Neave’s 155 staff are located in Wellington, Queenstown and Christchurch. Clendons joined Lane Neave on 1 September 2024 and you can read more about the team at the following links: