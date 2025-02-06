NZ Law – Seven Promotions at MinterEllisonRuddWatts

Latest legal roles on LawFuel’s network – Click Here
Leading New Zealand law firm, MinterEllisonRuddWatts, has announced seven promotions at the partner and senior associate levels as part of the firm’s annual senior appointments.
The new year promotions include two new partners in the full service firm’s corporate and commercial practice, as well as five senior associates in litigation, employment, environment, financial services and corporate and commercial practices.
MinterEllisonRuddWatts Chief Executive, Andrew Poole, emphasised the importance of investing in talented people to support the firm’s ongoing growth and top-tier market position.
“To be a successful in a competitive legal services market, it is essential to invest in people at all stages of their careers. We are proud of our career development track record and our firm’s unique culture which supports our lawyers’ success in their chosen practice.
“It is always great to see our talented lawyers moving up, and their commitment to our firm and passion for providing market-leading advice to clients is invaluable.
“Congratulations again to everyone beginning their new roles this year.”
The firm’s two new partners are:
Tayla Johnston (Corporate M&A – Auckland)
Tayla is a specialist in private mergers and acquisitions (M&A), advising a broad range of clients based in New Zealand and overseas. She advises on all aspects of private M&A, shareholder and subscription agreements, joint venture agreements, constitutions, corporate governance, and commercial contracts. Tayla strives to understand her clients, their drivers, and their businesses to deliver the best outcomes for them. Clients appreciate her friendly nature, diligence, and commercial approach.
Kate Cruickshank (Corporate and Commercial – Wellington)
Kate provides corporate and commercial advice to the technology, film, and energy sectors. She is known for her ability to deliver pragmatic, well-grounded legal advice. She has niche experience in the film and media sector, having acted for the New Zealand Film Commission in its funding of New Zealand films. Kate is renowned for her ability to provide commercially astute advice, as well as working seamlessly with her clients.
Five new senior associates
Congratulations to the firm’s five new senior associates, Nicole Burt (Litigation, Wellington), Max McMahon (Corporate and Commercial, Wellington), Rob McStay (Employment, Auckland), Ken Ng (Financial Services, Auckland), and Olivia Pahulu (Environment, Auckland).
The promotions took effect on 1 January 2025.