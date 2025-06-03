Russell McVeagh Promotion
>> Public Defence Role – Dispute Resolution Roles Available – Check New Zealand’s leading dedicated law jobs network at LawFuel
Leading New Zealand law firm Russell McVeagh has announced the promotion of Banking and Finance lawyer and home-grown talent, Sarah DeSourdy Hastings, to partner (subject to completing Law Society requirements).
Sarah is a key member of Russell McVeagh’s Banking and Finance team and is based in the firm’s Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington office. Sarah has strong experience advising on regulatory capital instruments, debt capital markets programmes and issuances and regulatory issues affecting banks and other financial institutions. She also advises climate reporting entities on the mandatory climate-related disclosures regime and on Deposit Takers Act developments.
As a home-grown Russell McVeagh talent beginning her career as a summer clerk, Sarah progressed at the firm before moving to London, where she worked in Allen & Overy LLP’s international capital markets group as a senior associate in the derivatives and structured finance team. She returned to the firm in 2021.
Sarah’s promotion further strengthens the reputation and capabilities of Russell McVeagh’s Banking and Finance team, with client feedback describing her as “a talented commercial brain alongside excellent client skills”. The firm’s Banking and Finance team is independently recognised as Band 1 in Chambers and Partners’ Guide and Tier 1 in Legal 500, reflecting the team’s position as a market leader in complex and high-value financing transactions and matters.
“We are proud to welcome Sarah to the partnership. Since starting her career at the firm, she has grown into an outstanding lawyer and leader. This well-deserved promotion to partner reflects the value she brings to our clients and our organisation. We are delighted for her.”Russell McVeagh Board Chair David Butler