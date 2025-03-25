Pan Lee Joins Venable’s Expanding Intellectual Property Group in San Francisco

Washington, DC (March 25, 2025) – Venable LLP is pleased to announce that Pan C. Leehas joined the firm’s San Francisco office as a counsel in the Intellectual Property Litigation – Technology Group.Mr. Lee has nearly 15 years of experience handling intellectual property matters for global technology companies in a variety of technology fields, including wireless communications, video streaming, semiconductor fabrication, mobile applications, and 3D rendering.
“Pan is a strategic thinker with extensive experience litigating intellectual property disputes involving advanced technologies, “said Michael Sandonato, a co-chair of the firm’s IP Litigation – Technology Group. “He is a valuable addition to our dynamic team of IP attorneys in the San Francisco office and for the clients we serve nationally.”
Mr. Lee has managed litigation strategy in district court patent cases, 337 investigations at the International Trade Commission, and inter partes review (IPR) and post-grant review (PGR) proceedings before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, as well as appeals to the Federal Circuit.
He has also advised clients on design-around strategies, patent portfolio management, and coordination of parallel international litigations. Prior to his work as an IP attorney, Pan worked as an engineer in the research and development arm of a global security and aerospace company, designing missile defense and satellite systems and researching high-power GaN amplifiers, thermophotovoltaics, and nanoparticle applications.
Don Wang also joins the firm’s San Francisco office as an associate in the Intellectual Property Litigation -Technology Group. He holds a J.D. from the University of Washington School of Law and a M.Eng. in electrical engineering from the University of Toronto. Don and Pan join Venable’s recent additions of Jeannine Yoo Sano, and Eric Krause—all of whom worked together for nearly a decade on high-stakes patent and trade secret litigation matters prior to joining Venable.
Commenting on his move to Venable, Mr. Lee said,“Venable’s national presence, full scope of client services, and collaborative culture attracted me to the firm. I look forward to reuniting with Jeannine and Eric and getting to work with the talented attorneys in Venable’s IP Group.”
Mr. Lee holds a J.D. from the University of California at Berkeley, an M.S. in electrical engineering from Stanford University, and a B.S. in electrical engineering, with high honors,from the University of California at Davis.