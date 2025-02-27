Paul Hastings Joined in Boston By Top IP Lawyer

Paul Hastings’ Boston Appointment
In a move that further strengthens and expands Paul Hastings’ premier global technology, data and IP offerings, the firm announced that top-ranked technology and IP lawyer Sarah Gagan has joined in Boston as co-chair of its newly established Technology Transactions practice.
Previously, Gagan was a partner and the former global vice chair of the Data and Technology Transactions practice at Latham & Watkins LLP. At Paul Hastings, she will co-chair the Technology Transactions group with market-leading AI and disruptive technologies partner Amir Ghavi, who joined the firm earlier this month to launch the destination practice.
Gagan’s extensive technology transactions experience includes advising companies at all stages of growth on strategic technology and intellectual property transactions across a wide spectrum of industries, including information technology, biotechnology and life sciences, cybersecurity, fintech, edtech, artificial intelligence and sustainable energy.
“Sarah is a market-leader and integral to the launch of our elite technology transactions global platform, as well an instrumental addition to our capabilities in the Boston market,” said firm Chair Frank Lopez. “Her arrival, following the recent addition of Amir Ghavi, is essential to supporting the robust demand of our tech clients for premier expertise for tech transactional matters.”
In addition to her Chambers USA Band 1 ranking, Gagan has been recognized as a leader in her field by Legal 500, Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly and American Lawyer Media. She has represented Fortune 100 technology companies, global healthcare companies and financial institutions as well as emerging growth companies in all stages of their life cycle. She has also advised leading private equity and venture capital firms in their investments in and acquisitions of technology companies.
“My decision to join Paul Hastings is driven in equal parts by the overwhelming appeal of the firm’s current trajectory and the rare opportunity to lead an elite, interdisciplinary team in collaboration with a lawyer of Amir’s caliber in the continuously evolving technology space,” Gagan said.
Gagan follows technology M&A and emerging companies/venture capital partner Ian Engstrand and M&A and shareholder activism defense partner Andrew Goodman, who both joined last year in Boston, where the firm established an office with the arrival of a seven-lawyer private equity buyout team led by global co-chair Alex Temel and office chair Bill Schwab in April.