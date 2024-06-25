Paul Hastings ‘Power Lawyers’ Announced

Paul Hastings Entertainment and Media Transactional partners Ken Deutsch and Susan Williams and Entertainment and Media Litigation partners Tamerlin Godley and Steve Marenberg were included in The Hollywood Reporter’s “Power Lawyers 2024: Hollywood’s Top 100 Attorneys” list.
The annual list recognizes the top 100 entertainment dealmakers and litigators who were responsible for negotiating top-dollar deals and arguing high-stakes legal battles this past year.
The firm’s Entertainment and Media team is at the forefront of the ever-changing complexities in cutting edge matters in film, television, music, and digital media. The practice group provides a full breadth of services, including talent representation, distribution and licensing, mergers & acquisitions, and finance, as well as offering top-tier litigation capabilities.
About Paul Hastings
