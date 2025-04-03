Paul, Weiss Adds Investment Funds Partner in Los Angeles

New York and Los Angeles, April 2, 2025 – Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP announced today that Steve Y. Yoo will join the firm as a partner in the Investment Funds Group in the Corporate Department, resident in Los Angeles. Yoo’s practice focuses on the structuring, formation and operation of private equity funds.
“Steve has over 15 years of experience advising fund sponsors on all areas of fund formation, representing clients ranging from the largest asset managers to emerging fund sponsors,” said Paul, Weiss Chairman Brad S. Karp. “He will be a fantastic addition to our best-in-class Investment Funds Group and our expanding Los Angeles office.”
“Steve is a standout investment funds attorney with extensive expertise in assisting some of the world’s leading private equity firms with complex fund formation,” said Eric J. Wedel, global co-chair of the Paul, Weiss Finance and Capital Markets group and head of the Los Angeles office. “His arrival is an exciting step in the continued buildout of our Los Angeles team and our leading global private equity platform.”
“Steve’s commercial, strategic approach to client work makes him a wonderful fit for our team,” said Marco V. Masotti, global co-head of the Paul, Weiss Investment Funds Group. “Our Investment Funds Group has more than tripled in size and expanded overseas in the last five years, and we could not be happier to bolster our platform on the West Coast with Steve’s arrival.”
Yoo has advised on the formation and fundraising of more than 80 funds, with total capital commitments exceeding $100 billion. Yoo also focuses on continuation funds and GP-led secondary transactions. He has advised numerous private equity firms, including Aurora Capital Partners, Clearlake Capital Group, Diversis Capital, HGGC, K1 Investment Management, LightBay Capital and Lovell Minnick Partners.
“I am excited to join Paul, Weiss and its market-leading funds group,” Yoo said. “I look forward to leading the buildout of the firm’s West Coast funds practice as we strengthen our full-service offering for our clients located here.”
