Paul, Weiss Adds Leading Latin America M&A Partner in New York

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP announced today that Maria-Leticia Ossa Daza has joined the firm as a partner in the Mergers & Acquisitions practice in the Corporate Department, resident in New York. Ossa Daza will be head of the firm’s newly formed Latin America Practice Group.
“We are delighted to welcome Leticia, one of the leading M&A advisors focused on Latin America, to our firm,” said Paul, Weiss Chairman Brad S. Karp. “Her arrival will greatly enhance our ability to serve both Latin America-based public and private companies and international companies investing in Latin America.”
“Leticia has worked on many of the most important deals in Latin America in the last few years,” said Scott A. Barshay, chair of the Paul, Weiss Corporate Department. “She has deep relationships in the Latin America market and understands the deal landscape exceptionally well, and we are very excited to have her join our team.”
Ossa Daza has represented Latin America-based companies on a wide range of cross-border and domestic transactions, as well as companies spanning the financial services, technology, infrastructure and consumer goods sectors on their investments in Latin America. Her recent representations include, among others, Expofaro in its sale of certain assets to Levi Strauss Colombia S.A.S.; Ferrara Candy Company in its acquisition of Dori Alimentos; Zurich Insurance Group in multiple transactions, including its sale of an annuity portfolio of reserves held in Chile to Ohio National Seguros de Vida S.A.; Odinsa S.A. on the creation of its infrastructure partnership with Macquarie Asset Management to manage its Colombia toll road assets; and América Móvil in its sale of TracFone Wireless to Verizon.
Leticia has been recognized with numerous accolades, including from Latinvex, Crain’s New York Business, The Legal 500 and others. Notably, the International Committee of Women Together honored Leticia with its coveted Women Together Award, while she was celebrated as one of LatinoJustice’s “Latina Trailblazers.”
Ossa Daza earned a J.D. from Sciences Po Paris, a Masters of Law from Sciences Po Paris/Sorbonne University and a LL.M. from Fordham University School of Law.
The Paul, Weiss Mergers & Acquisitions Practice works with leading private equity firms and many of the world’s largest, most prominent publicly traded and privately held companies, as well as financial advisors and other financial institutions and investors, on the full range of business-critical transactions.