Preeminent SEC Enforcement Lawyer Joins Latham in New York

Marc Berger, a leader of the SEC’s Enforcement Division and New York Regional Office between 2017 and 2021, and former Chief of the Securities and Commodities Fraud Task Force in the SDNY, brings vast experience to the firm’s market-leading White Collar Defense & Investigations Practice.
Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Marc Berger has joined the firm’s New York office as a Global Co-Chair of the White Collar Defense & Investigations Practice and a member of the Litigation & Trial Department. Berger, a market-leading securities and white collar defense attorney, regularly represents companies, boards, financial institutions, asset managers, senior executives, and cryptocurrency market participants in government and internal investigations, regulatory enforcement matters, and high-profile disputes. His career includes notable leadership roles at the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from 2017 to 2021, including as Acting Director and Deputy Director of the Division of Enforcement and Director of the New York Regional Office (NYRO), and at the Department of Justice from 2012 to 2014 as Chief of the Securities and Commodities Fraud Task Force in the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York (SDNY).
“We are excited to welcome Marc to our elite white collar team in New York,” said Marc Jaffe, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins in New York. “He is a leader and an experienced advisor on high stakes matters. His formidable reputation in the industry makes him a valuable addition to the firm. Marc’s arrival complements our long-term growth strategy in New York, and further cements our position as the go-to firm for securities enforcement matters.”
As Acting Director and Deputy Director of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement, Berger oversaw thousands of investigations and hundreds of litigations addressing a broad range of securities matters, including issuer disclosure and accounting violations, foreign bribery, investment advisory issues, securities offerings, market manipulation, insider trading, broker-dealer misconduct, cyber threats, initial coin offerings, and COVID-related fraud. As Director of the SEC’s NYRO, he supervised all of New York’s enforcement matters and oversaw all compliance examinations of investment banks, investment advisers, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and hedge funds. As a federal prosecutor in the SDNY and Chief of the Securities and Commodities Fraud Task Force, he tried 13 cases in district court and supervised some of the nation’s most significant financial and investment fraud matters, including those related to corporate and accounting fraud, insider trading, market manipulation, and violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. Berger joins Latham from Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP in New York.
“Marc adds to our impressive roster of former senior government officials who have been battle-tested at the highest levels,” said Michele Johnson, Global Chair of Latham’s Litigation & Trial Department. “We have seen increased client demand for specialist advice on enforcement and compliance matters, and we expect that trend to continue. Marc’s extraordinary experience bolsters our ability to guide clients across industries through their most challenging SEC enforcement matters.”
“Marc’s intellect, trial experience, and proven leadership are crucial assets that will contribute to the firm’s lasting success,” said Kevin Chambers, Global Co-Chair of the firm’s White Collar Defense & Investigations Practice. “He is one of the country’s preeminent white collar lawyers. We are excited for him to join us, and clients will undoubtedly value his substantial and varied experience.”
“I am delighted to join Latham’s top-tier white collar practice in New York. The firm’s global platform is unparalleled, and I look forward to working with such an exceptionally talented group,” said Berger.
Berger received his JD from the University of Virginia School of Law and his BS, with distinction, from Cornell University.
