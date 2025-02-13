Private Equity Lawyer Joins Dechert London from Gibson Dunn

February 11, 2025
Dechert LLP announced today the addition of Nick Tomlinson as a partner in its corporate and securities practice group, further enhancing the firm’s global private equity and corporate M&A capabilities. Mr. Tomlinson will be based in the firm’s London office.
“Nick’s arrival to Dechert underscores our commitment to continued targeted growth in private equity and major money centers worldwide, further enhancing our ability to support sponsor and alternative asset managers on their global investment strategies,” said Mark Thierfelder, co-chair of Dechert.
“Nick’s expertise bolsters our private equity and corporate platform in London, which, coupled with our leading private funds and global finance capabilities, make Dechert a go-to firm for leading European and global fund managers on domestic and cross-border matters,” said Ken Young, co-chair of Dechert’s corporate and securities practice. “With his extensive experience and proven track record in handling complex cross-border deals, Nick will play a leading role in our private equity and M&A practices in London and worldwide and will be invaluable to our clients.”
Mr. Tomlinson, who prior to joining Dechert served for 24 years at another global law firm, is dual-qualified in England & Wales and New York and brings with him more than two decades of experience leading deal teams on a broad range of UK and cross-border private equity, M&A, growth capital, and joint venture transactions. He has worked with a diverse range of clients including prominent private equity firms, sovereign wealth funds, and major corporations. Mr. Tomlinson’s expertise spans various sectors, including financial services, healthcare, technology, digital infrastructure, education, consumer, media, entertainment, and sports.
“I couldn’t be more delighted in the synergies between my expertise and Dechert’s robust global platform,” said Mr. Tomlinson. “I am excited to play a leading role in the continued growth of the private equity and M&A practices and thrilled to be part of a firm with such a results-oriented and collaborative culture.”
Mr. Tomlinson received his LLB Hons in Law from the University of Nottingham and a Distinction in the legal practice course from The College of Law, Chester. He is recognized by The Legal 500 UK for private equity and M&A: upper mid-market and premium deals. He is also ranked as highly regarded in IFLR1000 for M&A and private equity.
Dechert has been at the forefront of advising private equity firms for more than 40 years. In recent years, the practice has been ranked among the top law firms for U.S. and Global PE Buyouts and Global M&A by Bloomberg, LSEG, and Mergermarket. With 350 private capital and private equity clients, we have unique insights into how the industry has evolved and where it’s going next. Our globally integrated team of more than 500 lawyers advises private equity, private credit and multi-strategy asset managers on flexible solutions at every phase.
About Dechert
Dechert is a global law firm that advises asset managers, financial institutions and corporations on issues critical to managing their business and their capital – from high-stakes litigation to complex transactions and regulatory matters. We answer questions that seem unsolvable, develop deal structures that are new to the market and protect clients’ rights in extreme situations. Our nearly 1,000 lawyers across 19 offices globally focus on the financial services, private equity, private credit, real estate, life sciences and technology sectors.