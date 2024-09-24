Private Equity M&A Partner Joins Paul, Weiss in Los Angeles

New York and Los Angeles, September 23, 2024 – Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP announced today that Bianca Levin-Soler has joined the firm’s Los Angeles office as a partner in the Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity groups. Levin-Soler’s practice focuses on representing private equity firms and their portfolio companies on a wide range of transactions.
“Bianca is a dynamic private equity M&A lawyer with experience handling a variety of sophisticated deals,” said Paul, Weiss Chairman Brad S. Karp. “We are thrilled to welcome her to our partnership and to continue to build upon our private equity capabilities in Los Angeles.”
“Bianca is a standout private equity talent in the California market, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome her to our growing West Coast team,” said Eric Wedel, global co-chair of finance and capital markets and head of the Los Angeles office. “Her experience working with leading private equity firms on a broad range of matters makes her an excellent fit for our top-notch global private equity platform.”
In the past year, the Los Angeles office has worked on more than 75 transactions for clients including Warburg Pincus, Stone Point Capital, THL, Hg Capital and KKR, with a combined transaction value surpassing $64 billion. “This remarkable achievement underscores our commitment to excellence and our ability to deliver outstanding results for our clients,” Wedel said.
Levin-Soler advises on leveraged buyouts, public and private mergers and acquisitions, SPACs and restructurings in a range of industries, including technology, software, healthcare, retail, food and beverage and consumer products. In addition to advising TPG in the sale of its majority stake in Creative Artists Agency to Artémis last fall, Levin-Soler has advised firms including TPG Growth, Clearlake Capital Group, Industrial Growth Partners and Lion Capital on numerous deals. Levin-Soler also has in-house experience.
Levin-Soler earned a B.A., magna cum laude, from Wellesley College and a J.D., cum laude, from the University of Michigan, where she was associate editor of the Michigan Journal of International Law. She is admitted to practice in California and New York.
The Paul, Weiss Mergers & Acquisitions Practice works with leading private equity firms and many of the world’s largest, most prominent publicly traded and privately held companies, as well as financial advisors and other financial institutions and investors, on the full range of business-critical transactions. The firm’s Private Equity Group, in particular, represents private equity firms across a wide spectrum of investment strategies.
About Paul, Weiss
Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP is a premier firm of more than 1,000 lawyers with diverse backgrounds, personalities, ideas and interests who provide innovative and effective solutions to our clients’ most complex legal and business challenges. The firm represents many of the world’s largest and most important public and private corporations, asset managers and financial institutions, as well as clients in need of pro bono assistance.