Proskauer Expands London Operation With Hirings From A&O Shearman and Cahill

The recent recruitment of Philip Bowden, former private capital co-head at A&O Shearman, and Megan Lawrence, (pictured) a leveraged finance partner, by Proskauer Rose was seen as a significant move for the major law firm.
This hirings reflects Proskauer’s ambition to strengthen its position in the London market.
Steven Davis, co-leader of Proskauer’s London office and global private equity practice, explained that while the firm has traditionally focused on private capital and asset managers across various alternative asset classes, it is now aiming to expand its capabilities in key areas utilized by these institutions in financial markets.
The expansion encompasses a range of services, from fund formation to facilitating the deployment of private capital in both debt and equity markets. The firm’s strategy appears to be centered on enhancing its expertise and scale in areas crucial to serving institutional clients in the financial sector, with a particular emphasis on leveraged finance and private capital markets
The Proskauer media release –
LONDON – Leading international law firm Proskauer is pleased to welcome Philip Bowden and Megan Lawrence as partners in the Firm’s Global Finance practice. They will sit in the Firm’s London office and bring deep experience in leveraged finance across the upper and mid-markets to Proskauer.
“I am thrilled to welcome Philip and Megan to Proskauer. At a time when the London financial markets are changing so rapidly, their broad experience in the syndicated bank market and deep relationships in private capital expand our offering to our clients, enabling them to take advantage of new opportunities,” said Timothy Mungovan, Chairman of Proskauer.
“As the public and private markets have continued to converge, we have been strategically growing our global finance group in order to offer our clients the full spectrum of leveraged finance transactions,” said Justin Breen, co-head of the Firm’s Global Finance practice. “Philip and Megan are top of market in what they bring to clients, and their experience will bolster our leveraged finance practice in London and Europe more broadly. I am eager to collaborate with them to deliver impactful results for our clients and firm.”
Philip joins Proskauer as co-head of the Firm’s Global Finance practice. He formerly served as co-head of Global Banking at A&O Shearman (formerly Allen & Overy) for eight years and, prior, was co-head of their Global Leveraged Finance practice.
“Megan and I are delighted to join Proskauer. Private credit has become a key part of the global leveraged finance markets, and as the sector’s deals continue to get bigger, clients need a firm with deep experience in both bank and direct lending. Proskauer is a global leader in private credit, and this is an exciting opportunity to bring together an integrated offering across private credit and the broadly syndicated bank and bond markets. I believe we can provide global asset managers an unbeatable offering.”
Philip’s practice focuses on leveraged acquisition finance, structured finance and investment grade event-driven acquisition financings. With more than 30 years of experience, his clients include commercial and investment banks, private credit funds and corporate borrowers across a range of debt products.
Megan specializes in domestic and cross-border leveraged acquisition financings and has extensive knowledge of the syndicated and leveraged loan markets. She regularly advises arrangers, lenders and agents on acquisition and other event-driven financing transactions. She advises market-leading banks and private credit funds on leveraged finance transactions at all levels of the capital structure, including broadly syndicated senior TLB financings, second lien financings, bank/ bond transactions and unitranche financings.
