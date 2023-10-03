Quinn Emanuel Launches Dubai and Abu Dhabi Office With King & Wood Hire

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP announced today that it is launching offices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with the hire of two partners from King & Wood Mallesons (KWM) in Dubai. Joanne Strain, KWM’s Dubai managing partner, and Parnika Chaturvedi will join Quinn Emanuel later this year.
Joanne specialises in commercial and financial disputes, including complex shareholder and joint venture arrangements. She has particular experience in resolving disputes emerging from large scale Middle Eastern projects and financial settlements, acting for major financial institutions, corporates and high net worth individuals.
An experienced arbitration practitioner, Joanne executes dispute resolution strategies under all of the major arbitral institutional rules, including the DIAC, LCIA and ICC Rules, and regularly sits as an arbitrator for the major institutions. Joanne also handles cases before the Courts of England and Wales, the Courts of the Dubai International Financial Centre and the Dubai World Tribunal and coordinates strategies on disputes arising before the UAE Courts.
Joanne said, “We are delighted to be joining Quinn Emanuel and look forward to building out the UAE platform, combining the firm’s significant reputation in the region with our many years of on the ground experience”.
Parnika has been based in UAE for more than a decade, specialising in international commercial arbitration and litigation, often with a cross border element. She represents clients from a variety of sectors including insurance, healthcare, construction, real estate, retail, commodities, telecommunications, energy and resources. She is qualified as a solicitor of England and Wales, a member of the state bar of California and is qualified as an advocate in India.
Parnika said, “We are excited to be joining Quinn Emanuel and driving the firm’s growth in the UAE .”
Joanne and Parnika will advise clients across the offices in the UAE.
John B. Quinn, Quinn Emanuel Founder and Chairman, said, “The UAE is without doubt one of the most exciting, energised places on Earth. We have been doing a lot of work in the region for some time and have been eyeing a UAE launch for a while. The hires of Joanne and Parnika are a real coup in a competitive partner recruitment market. Both have material practices that fit extremely well with our existing track record litigating cases for clients in the region.”
Richard East, Quinn Emanuel London Senior Partner, said, “Quinn has already developed a significant reputation in the UAE and we are delighted that Joanne and Parnika are joining us to assist in the further growth of our firm in the region.