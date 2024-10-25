Rapper Arrest: Lil Durk

Chicago Rapper Lil Durk Arrested on Complaint Alleging He Ordered Murder Attempt that Resulted in Fatal Shooting Near Beverly Center
LOS ANGELES – A Grammy Award-winning Chicago rapper has been arrested on a federal criminal complaint alleging he conspired with others to murder a rival rapper, resulting in a shooting and murder that took place at a gas station near the Beverly Center shopping mall in Los Angeles in August 2022 – an attack that resulted in a family member of the rival being shot and killed, the Justice Department announced today.
Durk Banks, 32, a.k.a. “Lil Durk,” was arrested near Miami International Airport late Thursday on a complaint charging him with conspiracy to use interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death.
He made his initial appearance this afternoon in United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida and remains in federal custody. His arraignment is expected to occur in Los Angeles federal court in the coming weeks.
“Mr. Banks is charged with orchestrating a cold-blooded murder that resulted in the death of a rival’s family member,” said United States Attorney Martin Estrada. “Not only that, the shooting occurred in the open, at a gas station at a busy intersection, endangering many others in the area. Violent gun crime of this sort is devastating to our community and we will have zero-tolerance for those who perpetrate such callous acts of violence.”
“The apprehension of Mr. Banks as he attempted to leave the United States is once again proof that the FBI and our extraordinary partners at the Los Angeles Police Department have a long reach” said Akil Davis, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI Los Angeles Field Office. “No excuse can justify this violent act and let me be clear: While you’re going about your life, thinking you ‘got away with it,’ the FBI is piecing together the facts that will serve as your undoing.”
“Cases like these that span multiple states and jurisdictions are complicated and can oftentimes only be resolved through the collaboration of multiple departments,” said Los Angeles Police Chief Dominic Choi. “This arrest is the culmination of the combined efforts of our partners in the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the FBI, and LAPD’s Operation West Bureau Homicide detectives who discovered that Durk D a.k.a. Lil Durk was involved in this heinous murder. The hundreds of hours spent on the investigation included surveillance, authoring numerous search warrants, using forensic technology, and tireless investigative travel and collaboration alongside our federal partners led to this arrest. I am appreciative of the dedication of those involved.”
According to the complaint filed Thursday night, Banks is the leader of the Chicago-based rap collective known as “Only the Family” or “OTF.” Law enforcement believes OTF also acts as a group of individuals who engage in violence – including murder and assault – at Banks’ direction and to maintain their status in OTF.
Banks feuded with a victim, identified in court documents as “T.B.” The feud stemmed from a November 6, 2020, murder in which an associate of T.B. shot and killed an OTF rapper named Dayvon Bennett, a.k.a. “King Von.” Bennett and Banks were close friends.
In response to Bennett’s murder, Banks allegedly put a bounty on T.B.’s life.
On August 19, 2022, several OTF members and associates used two vehicles and worked in tandem to track, stalk, and attempt to murder T.B. for hours, culminating in a shooting at a gasoline station located near the Beverly Center mall. The co-conspirators fired at least 18 rounds at T.B.’s vehicle, striking and killing a victim identified in court documents as “S.R.,” who was T.B.’s family member who had been traveling with T.B.
Banks allegedly ordered T.B.’s murder and the hitmen used money from Banks and OTF-related finances to carry out the hit. Bank and flight records show that an OTF member and close associate of Banks coordinated and paid for five co-conspirators to travel from Chicago to California on the day before the murder. Around the time the one-way flights were purchased, Banks told the OTF associate booking the flights, “Don’t book no flights under no names involved wit [sic] me.”
The same day the hitmen traveled from Chicago to California, Banks also traveled to California in a private jet with another conspirator, Kavon London Grant, 28, a.k.a. “Cuz” and “Vonnie.” Later that day, Grant allegedly purchased ski masks for the shooters to use to commit the murder and paid – using a credit card in Banks’ name – for the other co-conspirators’ hotel room.
On Thursday morning, federal and local law enforcement in the Chicago area arrested Grant and four other defendants charged in a four-count federal grand jury indictment alleging their roles in the murder-for-hire plot. After law enforcement made the arrests and executed search warrants in Chicago, the FBI learned that Banks had been booked on three international flights scheduled to leave the United States on Thursday. When banks arrived near one of the departing airports – in Miami, specifically – law enforcement personnel arrested him.
In additional to Grant, the defendants charged in the separate indictment, which a grand jury returned on October 17, are:
- Deandre Dontrell Wilson, 33, a.k.a. “DeDe,” of Chicago;
- Keith Jones, 33, a.k.a. “Flacka,” of Gary, Indiana;
- David Brian Lindsey, 33, a.k.a. “Browneyez,” of Addison, Illinois; and
- Asa Houston, 36, a.k.a. “Boogie,” of Chicago.
These four defendants along with Grant are charged with one count of conspiracy, one count of use of interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death, and one count of using, carrying and discharging firearms and a machine gun and possession of such firearms in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death. Jones faces and additional count of possession of a machine gun.
These defendants made their initial appearances on Thursday in the Northern District of Illinois and are expected to be arraigned in United States District Court in downtown Los Angeles in the coming weeks.
A complaint and indictment contain allegations that a defendant has committed a crime. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.
If convicted, Banks and the five defendants charged in the separate indictment each would face a statutory maximum sentence of life in federal prison.
The FBI and the Los Angeles Police Department are investigating this matter.
Assistant United States Attorneys Ian V. Yanniello of the General Crimes Section and Daniel H. Weiner of the International Narcotics, Money Laundering, and Racketeering Section are prosecuting this case.
Release No. 24-269