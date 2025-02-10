Reed Smith’s Aggressive Atlanta Expansion

Reed Smith is set to open a new office in the Georgia capital, bringing on board a whopping 37 lawyers from two prominent firms.
Reed Smith’s expansion strategy is to include 33 lawyers from Morris, Manning & Martin and four from Greenberg Traurig.
The professionals will include 15 partners, 20 associates, and two counsels, all bringing their expertise in corporate, finance, and emerging technology to Reed Smith’s table.
Strategic Growth
Casey Ryan, Reed Smith’s global managing partner, emphasized the firm’s growth-oriented mindset, stating, “Our firm is in growth mode.”
Ryan also hinted at ambitious plans for the new office, aiming to “grow into a very full-service offering for our clients in the southeast and beyond”.
The move significantly impacts Morris Manning, which is losing about 20 percent of its Atlanta-based partners. However, Simon Malko, Morris Manning’s managing partner, reassured that the firm remains financially healthy and committed to growth.
Expanding Corporate Presence
The planned expansion is part of a larger trend for Reed Smith. In the past year alone, the firm has added 84 attorneys to its corporate group, proving its commitment to strengthening its position in the corporate legal sector. The firm also announced a number of new managing partners as it continues to flex its muscles with appointments and its expansion plans.