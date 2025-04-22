Russell McVeagh Lawyers Among Future Legal Leaders List

NZ Lawyers in Legal Leaders List
>> Latest Law jobs in NZ – Check Here
Russell McVeagh senior associates Sam Kember (Corporate Advisory) and Michelle Bowie (Litigation) have been recognised as two of New Zealand’s brightest young legal stars.
Released today, Future Legal Leaders 2025 list, which features the pair, highlights standout talent who have delivered specific outcomes in support of their peers and the legal industry over the last 12 months.
“Congratulations to Sam and Michelle on this special achievement which is reflective of their consistent hard work, commitment, and high standards. They are both future legal leaders who set the bar high with their exceptional skills and dedication to their clients, and we’re proud to have them as part of our team.”Russell McVeagh CEO, Jo Avenell
Sam Kember
Sam has extensive experience in advising on all aspects of corporate law, with a focus on mergers and acquisitions, equity capital markets transactions, overseas investment, joint venture arrangements, private equity transactions and general corporate advisory.
Sam returned to Russell McVeagh in 2023 after four years working at global law firm Linklaters LLP in London. His recent experience includes advising the New Zealand Banking Association and each of the New Zealand retail banks on the joint venture establishment of GetVerified, the provider of confirmation of payee services in New Zealand, and CDPQ on its acquisition of a 50% stake in Connexa from Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and Spark.
Michelle Bowie
Michelle advises on a wide range of complex commercial disputes, in particular high-value contract claims, professional negligence claims, and disputes arising out of administrations, liquidations and other corporate failures.
Michelle has appeared in the New Zealand High Court and has substantial trial experience as an instructing solicitor in the courts of England and Wales. Her experience includes acting for Phones 4U Ltd on its claims against the UK’s largest mobile network operators and their European parent companies arising from alleged cartel conduct, and for Carillion Plc in relation to its £1.3bn claim in the England and Wales Commercial Court alleging negligence by its auditor in auditing the Carillion Group accounts.
She has represented clients across multiple jurisdictions, including New Zealand, England and Wales, and the Cayman Islands, and returned to Russell McVeagh this year, where she started her career, following stints in London and at another New Zealand firm.