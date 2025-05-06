Seeking a Top New Zealand Law Job? We have them with a flurry of new opportunities

Looking for a fresh legal opportunity in New Zealand? There’s been quite a flurry of activity on the LawFuel job board recently! Here’s what’s hot in the legal job market right now.

Boutique IP law firm Marks and Worth are seeking a lawyer to join their “dynamic duo” of directors in a great firm with top work – This is a terrific opportunity for anyone seeking a great job. A ‘Golden ticket’, as the firm says.

There is a great role to work with a litigation firm in Whanganui handling Crown and other work. This is a chance to change both lifestyle and work with another top legal team with work challenge and lifestyle opportunity.

For litigation enthusiasts, Mitchell Maddox has a Civil & Construction Litigation Lawyer position at a leading Wellington firm. Marlborough District Council listed a General Counsel position in Blenheim – perfect if you’re dreaming of a legal career with stunning Marlborough scenery as your backdrop.

If criminal law is your passion, there are two recent opportunities: a junior/intermediate barrister position with Tiffany Cooper KC in Auckland and a Junior Criminal Barrister role with Shane Tait, also in Auckland.

KPMG is also looking for a Senior Legal Counsel in Auckland – a great opportunity if you’re looking to work with one of the “Big Four”.

Resource management specialists have options too – Anderson Lloyd is hiring in both Queenstown and Dunedin and Todd & Walker Law has a position for 1-3 years PQE in Queenstown.

Law students haven’t been forgotten! Barber-Ward Advisory has a legal research role in Wellington (April 8) that could be perfect for building your experience.

For those interested in government work, there are several options: National Security Legal Advisors with the Government Communications & Security Bureau, a Trade Law Expert position with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Construction Lawyer roles with the Ministry of Education in both Auckland and Wellington, and a Legal Team Manager position with Crown Law’s Legal Risk Group.

The private sector is also hiring actively, with Chapman Tripp looking for talent in Property & Construction.

There’s also a just-in opportunity for an in-house role with a fast-growing Kiwi company in Auckland that looks extremely interesting.

Whether you’re looking for government work, private practice, or in-house opportunities, the New Zealand legal job market is buzzing with possibilities right now. Time to polish that CV.

Check New Zealand Law Jobs on the LawFuel network

