Littler, the world’s largest employment and labor law practice representing management, welcomes back Richard Kienzler, who returns to the firm as a shareholder in the Unfair Competition and Trade Secrets Practice Group. Kienzler, who was previously a shareholder with Littler, rejoins the firm’s Chicago office after serving as general counsel for RHM Staffing Solutions.
Kienzler brings significant experience representing employers in high-stakes disputes involving non-competition, non-solicitation and other post-employment covenants, along with claims related to trade secret misappropriation. He has served as lead trial counsel in numerous cases in state and federal courts nationwide, as well as arbitrations. With extensive experience handling urgent cases requiring immediate injunctive relief, Kienzler’s work spans multiple industries, including insurance brokerage, financial services and healthcare and pharmaceutical consulting.
“Employers have been facing an increasingly complex landscape around unfair competition and trade secrets matters, with several regulatory, legislative and judicial developments in recent years,” said Erin Webber, Littler’s managing director and president. “We’re thrilled to welcome Rick back to the firm during this time of change and know that our clients will benefit from his deep knowledge and experience to guide them through these changes.”
Kienzler rejoins Littler’s leading Unfair Competition and Trade Secrets Practice Group, a team of more than 150 attorneys worldwide known for its successful track record in trade secret and non-compete matters. The team has represented thousands of employers in issues ranging from large-scale employee departures to precedent-setting trial victories and influential rulings that have shaped trade secret law. The team delivers strategic, forward-thinking guidance that helps organizations protect their critical assets, navigate hiring from competitors and maintain a strong competitive advantage.
“As states continue to push forward with non-compete bans in the wake of the Federal Trade Commission’s rule being overturned, it’s more important than ever for employers to closely review their employment agreements and ensure they’re prepared to defend them,” said James Witz, co-chair of Littler’s Unfair Competition and Trade Secrets Practice Group. “I look forward to working with Rick again to help protect employers’ valuable assets and business relationships.”
Beyond restrictive covenant litigation, Kienzler has a robust practice representing companies and their boards in a range of employment disputes, including claims of wrongful termination, executive misconduct, workplace discrimination and wage-and-hour violations.
“I’m excited to return to the firm and reunite with my former colleagues on the Unfair Competition and Trade Secrets team while continuing to work with RHM as a client,” added Kienzler. “Littler is a powerhouse in handling complex labor and employment matters for some of the world’s leading businesses. I look forward to returning to private practice and helping clients navigate their most critical and challenging business issues.”
“Rick understands the critical need for a holistic and proactive approach to helps clients achieve positive business outcomes and minimize the risk of costly litigation,” said Kwabena Appenteng, Littler’s Chicago office managing shareholder. “With his institutional knowledge of the firm and insight into the unique challenges of the Chicago market, Rick’s return will be a tremendous asset to both new and existing clients.”
Kienzler received his J.D., magna cum laude, from Loyola University College of Law and his B.B.A. from the University of Iowa.