Shoosmiths Plan Growth-by-Merger In New Plan

Growth-by-merger is not new in the legal business, and it is also part of the plan for Shoosmiths who are intent on becoming a larger legal force in the UK and elsewhere by looking at merger, according to the firm’s strategic plan for 2030.
Shoosmiths have previously grown organically with selective lateral hires, but they now aim to double revenue by 2030 and expand their footprint internationally, according to a report in The Lawyer.
Shoosmiths reported a revenue of £203.5 million for the 2022-23 financial year, a 10 percent increase over the previous year.
As with most firms, there is a keen focus upon technology and innovation, as well as talent development to assist their growth targets.
The firm has a strong interest in technology and innovation and has grown with major clients in the UK and Europe. It currently operates from 14 offices in the UK with over 1500 employees.
The current CEO, David Jackson,(pictured) is to step down in 2025 following nine years in the top role.
Right now, Jackson may well be eying up potential merger partners for the firm as it seeks to build on its commercial, IP, insurance and related workflow across the UK, Europe and internationally.