Chicago – Sidley Austin LLP is pleased to announce that John Muno has joined Sidley’s office in Chicago as a partner in the firm’s Investment Funds group. Prior to joining Sidley, Mr. Muno was a partner in the Investment Funds group of Kirkland & Ellis LLP.
Mr. Muno focuses his practice on the formation and operation of private equity investment funds across a wide range of strategies, including leveraged buyouts, distressed investments, secondaries, growth equity, and fund of funds. He has represented sponsors in the formation of funds ranging from multibillion-dollar funds to smaller first-time funds targeting a variety of industries. Mr. Muno also advises clients on continuation funds, annex funds, investment structuring, cross-fund transactions, and other complex transactions.
With his extensive knowledge of various securities and tax laws, tax planning and accounting issues, and regulatory matters affecting investment firms and the funds they manage, Mr. Muno is well known for addressing complex issues and developing practical solutions for his clients. In addition, he advises on all facets of internal management structuring, governance, and operational matters, including succession planning and GP stakes transactions.
“John has a strong client following and relationships with many of the top private equity fund sponsors,” said Brian Fahrney, Chair of Sidley’s Executive Committee. “As we continue to invest in our practices representing financial sponsors, funds capabilities has been an increasing focus of ours. John is a terrific addition to this practice, and we are pleased to welcome him to the firm and our Chicago office.”
“John has built a reputation as a market leader representing sponsors in forming private equity funds across the spectrum,” said Liz Fries, global leader of the firm’s Investment Funds practice and a member of Sidley’s Executive Committee. “With his experience, John will work closely with other partners in strengthening our relationships with both transactional and fund formation clients.”
Sidley has attracted significant talent to its Investment Funds practice over the past 12 months, adding Shane Goudey, who leads the firm’s Venture Capital fund formation practice from Palo Alto, Mathew Eapen in Boston, who focuses on venture capital, growth equity, and technology- and healthcare-focused funds, and Ed Gander, the head of Sidley’s London Private Funds group, where he will be joined in the coming weeks by Stephen Fox and Peter Boulle. Together, they serve global fund managers across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and secondaries funds.
Sidley has a premier, global practice in structuring and advising asset management businesses. The Investment Funds practice group serves virtually every type of investment fund and asset manager, as well as many other market participants. The group has approximately 130 corporate, securities, and derivatives lawyers dedicated to investment funds, investment management, and derivatives work worldwide, and works closely with our sophisticated tax, benefits, regulatory, enforcement, and other related practices.
Sidley is an elite global law firm. With approximately 2,300 lawyers and nearly 160 years of experience, we have established a reputation for deploying innovative legal strategies to achieve powerful results for our clients in complex transactional, restructuring, crisis management, investigation, regulatory, and litigation matters.
Our perspective and reach are truly global, supported by 21 offices strategically situated in key commercial, regulatory, and financial centers across the world. Our lawyers and business professionals, fluent in more than 75 languages, possess the cultural awareness and cross-border legal acumen needed to bring clarity to a dynamic business landscape.
