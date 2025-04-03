Sidley Continues Growth in New York With M&A Partner George Hunter

New York – Sidley is pleased to announce that George Hunter has joined the firm’s M&A practice as a partner in the New York office. Mr. Hunter joins from Jones Day.
Mr. Hunter advises companies and their boards on M&A and corporate governance situations, including shareholder activism and securities law matters. With a particular focus on public company transactions, he has counseled clients on numerous high-profile transactions involving a variety of deal structures. Mr. Hunter has represented clients in a wide range of industries, including aerospace, defense, digital and energy infrastructure, mining, consumer goods, and consumer retail.
“George has a great reputation and credibility as an experienced boardroom lawyer in strategic transactions for public companies, private equity infrastructure transactions, and restructuring matters,” said Brian Fahrney, Chair-elect of Sidley’s Executive Committee. “His experience will augment our already significant public company practice in New York and elsewhere, and will greatly benefit our clients.”
“George has worked closely with New York partners Adam Cromie, Dave Grubman, and Justin Macke, and we are excited to welcome him to the office,” said Nancy Chung, managing partner of Sidley’s New York office and a member of the firm’s Management Committee and Executive Committee. “He is known for his technical and nuanced counseling in bet-the-company matters and will collaborate closely with our M&A, energy and infrastructure, activism defense, and restructuring practices to offer a first-class client experience.”
