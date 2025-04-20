Simmons To Relocate London Office to Finsbury Circus

International law firm Simmons & Simmons has announced that it will relocate its London office to 25 Finsbury Circus in 2030, when the firm will move from its current office in CityPoint.
The move follows successive years of strong growth from Simmons – and will enable the firm to further expand and enhance its offering aligned to its future needs.
The Simmons space will enhance its proposition to its people, blending heritage with cutting edge design and including provision of flexible office layouts, excellent amenities, wellness areas and end-of-trip facilities to encourage healthy commuting.
A Grade II-Listed building occupying a prime site overlooking Finsbury Circus Gardens, the largest open space in the City of London, 25 Finsbury Circus is undergoing a comprehensive sustainability-led refurbishment and reconfiguration, including restoration of its historic façade, a two-floor extension and a new rooftop terrace.
25 Finsbury Circus prioritises sustainability, incorporating energy-efficient smart systems and targeting certifications including BREEAM Outstanding, WELL Platinum, NABERS 4 Stars, EPC A and WiredScore Platinum.
Jeremy Hoyland, Managing Partner commented: “We’re very pleased to have secured 25 Finsbury Circus as the new base for our London office. This dynamic office space is an excellent fit for the firm and a strong statement of our ambitions. Like the firm itself, it combines heritage with innovation – and most importantly, it’s equipped to meet our growth objectives, ensuring that Simmons will remain highly competitive in the years ahead.”