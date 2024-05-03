The latest law firm to announce a Boston office is Simpson Thacher announcing that it will open an office in the city later this year.
This follows the recent news we reported about Paul Hastings opening an office in Boston last month.
The full press release of the Simpson Thacher announcement is below –
Simpson Thacher Announces Boston Office Plans
Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP announced today that it will open an office in Boston, Massachusetts, and that Kenneth E. Burdon will join the Firm as a Partner in the Registered Funds Practice.
“Opening an office in Boston will enhance our ability to serve our current clients and will enable us to deepen relationships with businesses across a variety of industries that have a strong presence in this key U.S. economic hub,” said Alden Millard, Chair of Simpson Thacher’s Executive Committee. “In addition, Ken’s deep expertise across the retail investment management landscape will further strengthen our preeminent Registered Funds Practice, which will be a cornerstone for our new Boston office. We have a long history advising many Boston-based companies, and we are excited to deepen our ties to the dynamic Boston business community and its exceptional talent base.”
Simpson Thacher’s Boston office, which will open later this year, will advise clients on the full spectrum of their transactional, disputes, regulatory and enforcement needs. The Firm will provide coordinated counsel to clients across several industries, including asset management and other financial institutions, healthcare, biotechnology, life sciences and technology.
“Simpson Thacher’s Registered Funds Practice is at the vanguard of the industry and is known for providing innovative advice,” said Ken. “I am excited to be a part of Simpson Thacher’s expansion into Boston and to work with this extraordinary team across the Firm’s global platform.”
Ken will be joined in Boston by Simpson Thacher Registered Funds Partner Nathan Somogie, who is currently based in the New York office. Ken advises registered investment funds, business development companies (BDCs), investment advisers and other financial services companies and financial institutions on the full spectrum of product development and distribution and related regulatory, compliance and governance issues, as well as M&A, divestitures and split-offs, among other matters. He works with fund sponsors on the development of innovative products and counsels BDCs and closed-end funds on IPOs and other capital raising offerings. Ken also guides fund sponsors and distributors, BDCs and closed-end funds, mutual funds and others in routine and non-routine activities, such as seeking exemptive or no-action relief from the SEC and FINRA.
“Clients turn to Simpson Thacher’s Registered Funds Practice for market-leading advice on the full scope of retail investment activities and to accomplish the unprecedented in the retail funds space globally,” said Rajib Chanda, Head of Simpson Thacher’s Registered Funds Practice. “With Ken’s addition, we now have 17 partners on our team, across four offices, focusing on this fast-growing space.