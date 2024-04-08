Six Senior Appointments at Russell McVeagh

The Latest Top Jobs . . And The Growing Hybrid Law Job Opportunities The growth in hybrid law work has grown among law firms, as it has among many employers, and some great new law jobs on the LawFuel network has seen new opportunities for law job seekers, including hybrid work. As the law adapts to changing work preferences and technological advancements, many law firms and corporates are […]

What Skills Are Needed to be a Successful Lawyer? Being a successful lawyer requires several, key skills.The article in our blog discusses the key skills required for individuals aspiring to become solicitors. Recruiters at law firms seek candidates with a diverse set of skills beyond legal expertise, including critical thinking, commercial awareness, people skills, initiative, a willingness to learn, attention to detail, organizational skills, […]

Featured Jobs: February >> AMP in-house legal role - Special Opportunity >> Public defender, Waitakere - litigation role >> Corporate and finance lawyer - Tauranga >> Senior Crown Advocates - UK opportunities

How To Land The Perfect Law Job in 2024 Landing the dream law job is like finding a needle in a haystack, right? You’ve spent countless hours buried in law books, aced your exams, and maybe you’re even sporting a shiny new degree or grinding through the gears at a law firm. But let’s be real, deep down, you might feel like you’re on […]