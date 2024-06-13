Skadden Adds First Chief People Officer

Skadden is pleased to announce that Annemarie Crouch is joining the firm as its first chief people officer at the end of June. She will be based in the New York office. Most recently, Ms. Crouch had been the chief human resources officer at another global law firm since 2016. She previously spent 15 years in senior HR and talent management roles at bulge bracket financial institutions, including in the Wealth and Investment Management division at Barclays, where she supported 5,000 employees across 26 geographies.
Ms. Crouch will oversee Skadden’s people teams globally and will lead all aspects of the firm’s people strategy for lawyers and business services professionals.
“Our firm has always recognized that our people are our greatest asset,” said Skadden Executive Partner Jeremy London. “Annemarie’s exceptional track record of successfully creating and implementing integrated global talent strategies, and her experience building credibility and connectivity within professional and financial services organizations, will be tremendous assets to us. We are delighted to welcome her to the firm.”
“Skadden’s commitment to its people, culture and values impresses and inspires me, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join such an outstanding firm. I look forward to collaborating closely with my new colleagues to further enhance the firm’s success,” said Ms. Crouch.
Ms. Crouch earned her bachelor’s degree in business studies, specializing in human resources, at Northumbria University in England. She is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development.