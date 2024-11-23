Skadden Joined By Energy Expert in Washington DC Office

Skadden is pleased to announce that Joyce Chang has joined the firm as a partner in the Energy and Infrastructure Projects Group. Based in the Washington, D.C. office, she will advise clients on all aspects of project development, financing and M&A.

Serving in her previous roles, Ms. Chang gained a deep understanding of the renewable energy industry in the U.S., as well as a unique perspective on the needs of clients in the sector. Most recently, she was executive vice president and general counsel of Summit Ridge Energy, where she worked closely with the executive team on strategic financings, acquisitions and investments involving solar assets and battery energy storage systems, and helped grow the company significantly. Ms. Chang previously served as general counsel of Ygrene Energy Fund, where she managed the legal department and handled numerous securitization transactions. Prior to that, she was in-house counsel at SunEdison, Inc., where she led the North American legal team responsible for structured and project finance deals and played an integral role in project acquisition and development matters.

“As activity in the energy sector remains robust and we continue to grow the firm to support our clients’ needs, we are thrilled to further enhance our energy and infrastructure capabilities with the addition of Joyce to our team,” said Skadden Executive Partner Jeremy London. “Her deep experience with private equity investment, as well as debt and tax equity financing, will greatly benefit our clients.”

“Joyce’s exceptional breadth of experience, cross-functional capabilities and nuanced understanding of complex financing transactions will be an invaluable asset to the firm,” said Aryan Moniri, partner and global head of Skadden’s Energy and Infrastructure Projects Group. “Joyce is a highly regarded and commercially minded attorney, and she will expand our capacity to advise on significant and complex transactions.”

“As the energy sector faces unprecedented changes and challenges, the scope and depth of Skadden’s capabilities, along with its global platform, are an ideal match for my practice,” said Ms. Chang. “Throughout my career, I’ve enjoyed collaborating with Skadden attorneys and have always had deep respect for the firm. I am excited to join forces to help our clients achieve their business objectives.”

Ms. Chang began her legal career as an associate in the project, energy and infrastructure finance group at another global law firm, where she represented clients developing, acquiring and financing various asset classes, including coal, gas-fired, nuclear, renewable energy, mining and metals, and transportation infrastructure projects. A graduate of Cornell Law School, she earned her B.A. cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania.