Skadden Recruit Banking Lawyer From Willkie Farr & Gallagher

The Skadden media announcement on the recruitment is below –
Skadden is pleased to announce that Sebastian FitzGerald will join the firm’s London office as a partner in its Banking Group.
Mr. FitzGerald has extensive experience advising on complex cross-border financings across a variety of sectors and credit products, with a focus on leveraged buyouts, direct lending, restructurings and special situations investing. He has represented a multitude of financial sponsors, funds and financial institutions (including insurers) in European and U.S. financings.
Richard Youle, head of Skadden’s London office, said, “We are extremely excited to welcome Seb to our partnership. He will enhance our leveraged finance capability and help serve our strong financial sponsor and corporate client base.”
Pete Coulton, head of the firm’s European banking practice, said, “We are very pleased that Seb has chosen to join our team. He has been extremely successful in advising financial sponsors and their portfolio companies. His arrival will further strengthen our offerings in the U.K., across Europe and globally.”
Mr. FitzGerald said, “I am delighted to be joining Skadden’s exceptional team in London and wider international platform. I look forward to working with my new colleagues and adding my experience to the firm’s leading finance, corporate and financial sponsor practices.”
Mr. FitzGerald is ranked as a leading individual in Chambers UK and IFLR1000. He joins Skadden from another international law firm, where he was a partner in its corporate and financial services practice in London.