Skadden Recruits Former Sidley Lawyer to Head Asia Litigation and Arbitration Group

Skadden have recruited highly experienced commercial arbitration lawyer Friven Yeoh, formerly of Sidley Austin to head their international litigation and arbitration group in Asia, working between the firm’s Hong Kong and Singapore office.
The firm’s announcement is below –
Skadden is pleased to welcome Friven Yeoh to the firm as a partner and leader of the firm’s International Litigation and Arbitration Group in Asia. Mr. Yeoh most recently spent eight years as co-leader of the Global Arbitration, Trade and Advocacy group at another global law firm, where he oversaw the practice from Hong Kong and Singapore. He will split his time between Skadden’s Hong Kong and Singapore offices.
A leading commercial arbitration practitioner, Mr. Yeoh has extensive experience in the resolution of complex, “bet-the-company” business disputes across industries and has represented clients as lead counsel in international arbitrations conducted under various institutional and ad hoc arbitration rules, including those of the ICC, HKIAC, CIETAC, SIAC, JCAA, LCIA, SCC, UNCITRAL and CAS.
He also advises clients on commercial litigation and regulatory investigations involving product risk and liability, energy, corporate affairs, competition and financial services matters as well as life sciences. Mr. Yeoh is a qualified solicitor advocate of the Hong Kong court and is also admitted in England & Wales. In addition, he is a registered foreign lawyer of the Singapore International Commercial Court. Mr. Yeoh frequently serves as tribunal chair or co-arbitrator in matters before major arbitral institutions.
“Friven’s proven track record of driving favorable resolutions in a wide variety of highly complicated matters has earned him an outstanding reputation among clients and peers across Asia and beyond. We are excited that he has chosen to bring his experience and talent to our firm,” said Skadden Executive Partner Jeremy London. “Maintaining a strong Asia disputes practice — in addition to our market-leading corporate capabilities — remains a focus, and I am confident that Friven will enhance our ability to best serve our clients in the region.”
“Friven’s practice is perfectly matched with the existing capabilities of our international arbitration practice, in addition to our litigation group globally,” said Ryan Junck, a global head of Skadden’s litigation/controversy practices. “The breadth of his high-stakes international arbitration and litigation experience, combined with his Hong Kong qualifications and Mandarin and Cantonese fluency, will be tremendous assets to our practice and our clients. We are excited to welcome him to the firm.”
“Skadden’s global platform as well as its leading market position and reputation for excellence present an unmatched opportunity to grow my practice,” said Mr. Yeoh. “I look forward to working alongside my new colleagues across the firm to guide clients through their most complex legal challenges.”
Among his many rankings and recognition, Mr. Yeoh is ranked as a Band 1 Leading Individual in the Chambers Greater China Region Guide. He earned his LL.B. from the University of Melbourne and his LL.M. from the London School of Economics.